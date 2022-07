On Saturday, July 16, approximately 500 people came out to Boothbay Region Land Trust’s Oak Point Farm for its Field & Forest Family Fun Day, a day full of family activities and celebration, the highlight of which was the grand opening of the land trust’s new natural playground. The Field & Forest Family Fun Day was a free, community-wide event with a focus on bringing families and those with young children out to the preserve to enjoy a beautiful summer day and introduce them to the preserve’s newest feature. Activities included a bounce house, a variety of nature education stations, and food prepared by the Boothbay Region High School seniors in support of Project Graduation.

