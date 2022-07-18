ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago crime: Armed robber ties woman to chair at Lincoln Square Walgreens, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago
(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An armed robber tied a woman to a chair at a Walgreens on the Northwest Side on Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The robbery happened at about 6:50 a.m. in the Lincoln Square neighborhood's 4800 block of North Lincoln Avenue, police said. The 28-year-old woman was outside, opening the business' door, when an unknown person approached her from behind. The offender displayed a gun and announced a robbery.

The offender then entered the Walgreens with the woman, who they secured to a chair, police said. The robber took an unknown amount of money before leaving in an unknown direction.

Police said no injuries were reported. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Walgreens said they are cooperating with CPD's investigation.

Joan Conway
3d ago

my fellow commentators got it right. much left unsaid and miss said probably on purpose.Yikes, please resolve this.However, why does any multinational enterprise allow a female, alone, to open a door at the start of a business day or close it alone at night? seems like living in a glass jar.

