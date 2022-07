DURHAM -- Jamie Ashworth knows what a championship tennis team looks like. After all, he has coached the Duke women's team into the NCAA Tournament every year since becoming head coach in the middle of the 1997 season (excluding 2020's canceled campaign) and led Duke to the 2009 NCAA outdoor title as well as the 2003 and 2014 ITA indoor championships.

DURHAM, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO