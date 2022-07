MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A missing and wanted teenager is believed to be in Marion County after he ran away from a foster home in Hernando County, deputies said. Christian Coleman, 17, may be traveling between Hernando County and Ocala because he has family and friends who reside in the Ocala area, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. Hernando is southwest of Marion.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO