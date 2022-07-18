ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sorry, Beabadoobee, Steve Lacy, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

By Pitchfork
 3 days ago
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way....

Megan Thee Stallion and Future Share New Song “Pressurelicious”: Listen

As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Meg has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release: “since it already leaked lol,” Meg explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
FKA twigs Shares New Video for “Killer”: Watch

FKA twigs released her new song “Killer” last month, and, now, she’s back with a music video for the single. Directed by Yoann Lemoine, the visual finds FKA twigs performing intricate choreography with actor Arón Piper on a beach in Portugal. Watch below. “Twigs approached me...
Shygirl Shares Video for New Song “Coochie (A Bedtime Story)”: Watch

Shygirl has released her new single “Coochie (A Bedtime Story).” The track arrives with a new music video from director Samuel Ibram, which follows the English vocalist in transit from a bus stop onto a horse-drawn carriage and eventually to the beach. Video footage of Shygirl singing along to the track is edited together with clips from anime films and superimposed with 3D characters. Watch below.
Thom Yorke Soundtracks New Greenpeace Ad With Solo Version of Radiohead’s “Bloom”: Watch

Thom Yorke has shared a solo rendition of Radiohead’s “Bloom” for a new Greenpeace ad. Check out the video, which is part of Shark Week, a campaign to protect the oceans, below. “In the last 50 years the global shark population has plummeted by 70 percent,” the video description notes. “Sharks are being wiped out by overfishing for profit. But our oceans can recover if we protect them.” The rendition is taken from a 2019 Yorke solo performance.
Pitchfork Presents Concert Series Launches With Big Freedia, Dawn Richard, Hurray for the Riff Raff, and More

Pitchfork is excited to announce the new Pitchfork Presents concert series, kicking off at Knockdown Center in Queens on Sunday, August 21. Big Freedia, Dawn Richard, Hurray for the Riff Raff, billy woods, and Mega Bog will all take the stage for the first edition, along with Water From Your Eyes, Katie Alice Greer, Jane Remover, and Soul Glo. Advance tickets for Pitchfork Presents are available today for $40 on DICE. There will also be day-of tickets available for $60.
Listen to Four Tet’s New Song “Scythe Master”

Four Tet has shared a new track, “Scythe Master.” It appears on a new compilation from Eat Your Own Ears Recordings, EP 1, which comes on a limited cassette, as well as digitally. The EP also features new tracks from Mount Kimbie and Sylvan Esso, as well as a previously released Ride mix from the Cure’s Robert Smith.
Carly Rae Jepsen Teams With Lewis OfMan for New Song “Move Me”: Listen

Carly Rae Jepsen has joined the producer and multi-instrumentalist Lewis OfMan for a new collaborative single. Listen to “Move Me” below. In September of 2020 I heard about an artist named Lewis OfMan. A friend sent me a playlist and I kept pausing at the same track of Lewis’ thinking, “This is really good.” The world was upside down so there was extra time to really listen to music and then ask questions like, “Who made this and how can we be friends?” Lewis has really been the silver lining of my last two years when touring wasn’t possible and travel was just a dream. On top of that, he has one of my favorite male voices. I can’t wait for you to hear our first collaboration after such a long wait.
Watch Whitney Perform “Real Love” on Kimmel

Whitney were on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on last night (July 19), performing “Real Love” from their new album Spark. The band was introduced by host Dana Carvey, who was filling in for Jimmy Kimmel. Check out Whitney’s performance below. Whitney’s last record was 2020’s covers album Candid....
Lucy Dacus Adds Tour Dates, Covers Cher’s “Believe”: Listen

Lucy Dacus has covered Cher’s “Believe,” which she’s shared with a reworked version of her Home Video song “Partner in Crime.” She recorded the songs as part of the Spotify Single series. She’s also announced a fall North American tour that begins in New Haven, Connecticut at the end of September. Listen to both tracks and see Dacus’ full tour itinerary below.
Listen to Lou Reed’s Earliest Known “Heroin” Demo

Light in the Attic and Laurie Anderson have released what is apparently the earliest known recording of “Heroin.” Lou Reed made his demo with John Cale in May 1965. The Velvet Underground’s final version of the song was released on The Velvet Underground & Nico in March 1967. Hear the demo below.
Loraine James Announces Julius Eastman–Inspired Album, Shares New Song: Listen

London-based producer Loraine James has announced a new album of songs that reinterpret, reimagine, and respond to the work of American composer Julius Eastman. The full-length, titled Building Something Beautiful for Me, arrives October 7 via Phantom Limb. Below, listen to the lead single “Maybe If I (Stay on It),” which riffs on Eastman’s composition Stay on It. Also below, find the LP artwork; the album packaging was designed by Dennis McInnes and inspired by writing from Eastman’s manuscript pages.
Happy Mondays Bassist Paul Ryder Dies at 58

Paul Ryder, whose house-inspired basslines anchored Happy Mondays, died this morning (July 15), the band said on Facebook. A representative confirmed the news to Pitchfork. No cause of death was given. Paul Ryder was 58. Ryder co-founded the Happy Mondays in 1980 with his brother Paul and Gary Whelan, Paul...
2000

Joey Bada$$ was just 17 when he released his landmark 2012 mixtape 1999, and he was simultaneously looking to the past and the future. Hip-hop’s blog era had its fair share of revivalists, but this was a Brooklyn kid who worshipped at the altar of luminaries like Wu-Tang Clan and MF DOOM and opened his debut single “Waves” with an ode to one of his borough’s most celebrated rappers. There was an urgency to Joey’s words, rhyme schemes, and flows that split the difference between the fresh and the familiar. When he raps about wanting to meet JAY-Z, buy his mother a Range Rover, and take over the world over a swelling Freddie Joachim sample, you believe him. He was taking a similar stance to Nas on his 1994 debut Illmatic: an old soul with a young face, unstuck in time like a multiversal traveler.
Listen to Flo Milli’s “No Face”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Flo Milli won’t let you forget that she’s from Alabama. From the opening line of 2020’s “In the Party” (“Bitch, I’m from Alabama”) to the first verse of her latest single “No Face” (“Ridin’ ’round in ’Bama”), the 22-year-old Mobile native makes it a point to rep her roots. Here, Flo Milli pays homage to her Southern heritage by rapping in a drawl over Atlanta producer Tasha Catour’s glitchy beat paired with ominous piano chords. Popularly known on the internet for her fancam-defining music and flows with the feel of “schoolyard taunts,” Flo Milli switches up her delivery on the track, demonstrating her versatility. She raps about her sexual desires at an uptempo pace reminiscent of Gucci Mane at his most playful: “Sit the Hello Kitty right on his face.” Like Trina and La Chat before her, Flo Milli continues the tradition of raunchy Southern female anthems.
Listen to Little Richh’s “Chavo”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Little Ricch’s “Chavo” is the chillest drill song you will come across all week. The Crown Heights, Brooklyn rapper, who emerged in 2020 with a string of rowdy group singles, has pushed his delivery in an understated direction of late. It’s unconventional compared to the fiery, thunderous flows popular in New York right now, which makes rappers sound like they’re ready to headbutt holes in walls. Richh’s flow is brisk and his mood is steadily relaxed. In the music video, his crew interjects with the most laid back a capella section I’ve heard in some time. Aside from the vocals, the song has other nice touches: percussion that feels like drumsticks lightly sputtering against an empty paint container and a pretty funny sample clip of Chavo Guerrero’s WWE theme song.
Ian Sweet Releases New Star Stuff EP: Listen

Ian Sweet, the project the Los Angeles–based artist Jillian Medford, has released the new Star Stuff EP. In addition to the previously released track “Fight,” it includes the new single “Die a Million Times.” Watch the video for the track, and listen to the full EP, below.
