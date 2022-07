For anyone looking for a super unique property, unlike anything else in the city, 10 Starin Avenue might just be for you. This is the property that everyone wonders about as they pass by. The expansive cobblestone driveway is out of this world. It’s like stepping back in time, to an era that predates the overabundance of asphalt that we see today. When people actually cared about creating architecture that would withstand the tests of time, and standards of living.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO