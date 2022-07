Back in 2021, it was announced that Marvel Studios was developing an animated Spider-Man series that focuses on the duration of time before the events of Captain America: Civil War. Spider-Man: Freshman Year will be a part of the studios new slate of animated projects that includes season two of What If?…, X-Men '97, and Marvel Zombies. We previously received a first look at how Peter Parker will look in Freshman Year and now we know when we'll get our official first look at the series. Marvel Studios Exec Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt has revealed that fans will be getting their first look at the series during this Friday's Marvel Animation panel.

COMICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO