Schriever, LA

Appeals court denies Schriever man's request to nix 25-year sentence as repeat offender

By Keith Magill, The Courier
 3 days ago
A state appeals court has rejected a Schriever man's request to overturn his 25-year prison sentence after being ruled a habitual offender.

Jason Dontrel Chatman, 33, was found guilty in 2016 of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Prosecutors later filed a habitual-offender bill against him, alleging he was a third-felony offender.

He was then sentenced to 25 years in prison without parole, probation or early release.

Earlier:Schriever man ruled as habitual offender fights 25-year prison sentence

However, because Chatman was not present during the Sept. 22, 2017, sentencing hearing, the First Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge last year sent the case back to Terrebonne Parish for re-sentencing.

The local court re-sentenced Chatman last July to 25 years without parole, probation or early release.

In his appeal, Chatman said he suffers from bipolar disorder and that his attorney failed to obtain any evidence of his diagnosis.

The state appeals court, however, upheld Chatman's conviction and sentence.

In its ruling, the appeals court says a defense attorney referenced Chatman possible bipolar diagnosis during a private discussion with the judge and prosecutor. That was the only reference to the disorder discussed during the trial.

The defense attorney did present evidence during sentencing that showed Chatman had been diagnosed with and was taking medication for several other mental conditions, the appeals court noted. One of those medications, the record shows, is used to treat symptoms of bipolar disorder.

"The record provides no support for the claim that 'the trial court did not properly regard [the defendant's] mental illness, bipolar disorder, as a mitigating factor when sentencing him,' " the appeals court says in its June 29 decision. "To the contrary, the reasons for the enhanced sentence indicate the trial court fully considered '[the defendant's] substance abuse, mental/emotional and other health concerns or learning disabilities' but found these mitigating factors insufficient to outweigh the numerous aggravating factors in this matter.

"Accordingly, the defendant has shown no reasonable probability that his sentence would have been different had trial counsel presented evidence of the defendant's alleged diagnosed bipolar disorder."

Chatman had pleaded guilty in 2009 to possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs. In 2014 he pleaded guilty to aggravated flight from a police officer. His most recent charge resulted from an incident July 19, 2015.

— Courier and Daily Comet Executive Editor Keith Magill can be reached at 857-2201 or keith.magill@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @CourierEditor.

Louisiana Lawyer Once Convicted of Federal Drug Offenses is Now Accused of Shooting a Sheriff’s Deputy

An attorney who once beat the odds is facing dire straits in Louisiana. Koby D. Boyett, 59, is licensed to practice law in the Pelican State despite the presence of a federal drug conviction on his record. The Committee on Bar Admissions repeatedly opposed his admission to practice law. In 2001, the bureaucracy won out, according to a state supreme court opinion. In 2006, however, Boyett was admitted to the bar over one judge’s loud and angry dissent.
Cheer’s Jerry Harris has been sentenced to 12 years in prison

Jerry Harris has had quite the fall from grace. The former competitive cheerleader had a wild turn in 2020 as an audience favorite on the Netflix documentary show, Cheer. But now, he will be serving 12 years in prison for sex crimes. In February, Harris pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting...
Supreme Court Tells Cops To Stop Playing Doctor

No one witnessing a burglary in progress would call 911 and ask for a doctor. Likewise, it makes no sense for a doctor to consult a cop about prescribing medications. Yet in the past decade, law enforcement, driven by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), has taken a large and inappropriate role in monitoring and dictating the amount and kind of pain medications doctors may prescribe. Once this threshold is crossed, doctors are subjected to tactics that would horrify anyone with even a passing knowledge of the Constitution. Fortunately, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously decided such tactics are unacceptable.
Judge Reverses Decision to Give Custody of Teen to Her Mom's Alleged Rapist

A judge has reversed his decision to give a father full custody of his 15-year-old daughter, whose mother says was conceived when she was raped as a minor in 2005. The child involved has been temporarily placed in the care of a guardian. The father, John Barnes, will share visitation on alternating weekends with the girl’s mother, Crysta Abelseth.
Ramiro Gonzales: Texas court pauses execution after questions raised about expert testimony

A Texas appeals court has temporarily stayed the execution of Ramiro Gonzales, who was sentenced to death for kidnapping, raping and killing an associate named Bridget Townsend in 2001 when they both were 18.Gonzales, now 39, was set to die by lethal injection on Wednesday before the court intervened.The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals held on Monday that Gonzales had made a convincing initial showing that an expert who testified in his sentencing hearing gave “false” information about how much of a future danger he might pose, a key part of the legal basis for a death sentence.During the...
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Houma, LA from Houma Today.

 http://houmatoday.com

