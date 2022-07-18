ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and other developments in St. Cloud-area criminal cases

By Imani Cruzen, St. Cloud Times
Editor's note: This weekly report includes new information about Stearns, Benton and Sherburne county criminal cases covered in the St. Cloud Times.

Antwan Deshawn Mabry, 27, of Waite Park, pleaded guilty May 12 to one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 18. One felony count of fifth-degree drugs, two gross misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and one gross misdemeanor count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order were dismissed. Judge Nathaniel Welte presided.

Paris Terrill Berry, 45, of Waite Park, was sentenced July 5 to one year and one month in prison, stayed for four years, and 28 days in jail for one felony count of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. Berry was credited for 28 days served and will be on probation for four years. Berry also was sentenced to 28 days in jail for one misdemeanor count of giving a police officer a false name, birthdate or ID. Berry was credited for 28 days served. One gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancelation was dismissed. Judge Brianne Buccicone presided.

Edward Valentine Forsythe, also known as Edward Valentino Forsythe, 40, of Bayport, pleaded guilty July 6 to one misdemeanor count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order. Forsythe is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 8.In another case, Forsythe pleaded guilty to one felony count of harassment, violating a restraining order. One felony count of harassment, violating a restraining order was dismissed. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 8. Judge Nathaniel Welte presided on both cases.

Ashley Marie Katzmarek, 32, of St. Cloud, pleaded guilty July 8 to one felony count of felon in possession of a firearm. Katzmarek is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 30. Judge Mary Mahler presided.

Cayden Orlin Kohnen, 19, of Roscoe, pleaded guilty July 8 to one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim 14-15 years old. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 21. In another case, one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim 13-15 years old was dismissed. In another case, one felony count of possessing pornographic work on a computer disk or electronic, magnetic, optical image with porn was dismissed. Judge William Cashman presided on all cases.

