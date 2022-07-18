ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

DUI charge for man who struck Maryland State Police vehicle on Route 50 on Sunday: Police

By Shannon Marvel McNaught, Salisbury Daily Times
 3 days ago
An Annapolis man was arrested Sunday afternoon after striking a Maryland State Police vehicle on Route 50 near Parsonsburg, according to police.

According to a state police news release, just after 1 p.m., a Trooper Eckrich patrolling in the area of Forest Grove Road came across a disabled motorist whose vehicle was partially in the left lane of westbound Route 50.

Route 50 had to be temporarily shut down to move the vehicle to the right shoulder, according to police, so Eckrich placed his patrol vehicle perpendicular across both westbound lanes, emergency lights activated.

He was standing outside it, "flashlight activated," monitoring traffic, when he realized a Toyota approaching him in the right lane was not going to stop, police said. He ran out of the way and the Toyota, being driven by 38-year-old Philip James Plack, struck the right side of the patrol car, according to police.

Plack showed signs of impairment and there were open alcoholic beverages in the vehicle, police said. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

No injuries were reported.

