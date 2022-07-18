Bloomfield community rallies around state champion wrestler Kira Pipkins

Kira Pipkins's skills on the wrestling mat have taken her all across the country.

But in order to compete against the nation's best, Pipkins and her family are asking for help from their community. The community has responded.

A GoFundMe page launched in late June asked people in and around Bloomfield to help cover the costs to get to Fargo, North Dakota for one of the country's largest girls wrestling tournaments. The page set a goal of $5,000 and, in less than a month, has nearly reached that goal with more than $4,000 raised to help Pipkins recoup those costs for this week's tournament.

Bloomfield High School athletic director Steve Jenkins spoke to NorthJersey.com about the community rallying around Pipkins and what her national attention means for Bloomfield.

"The discussion of the greatest athlete in BHS history makes for a great debate, and there are many contenders for that honor," Jenkins said. "Kira is certainly part of that conversation. What is not debatable is the fact that she is the most decorated athlete in the history of our school with three Individual state championships to her credit."

The Fargo Nationals begin this week in North Dakota, featuring many of the country's best in girls wrestling. The tournament is seen as an opportunity for wrestlers seeking All-American attention and can be a strong avenue for college scholarships as women's wrestling programs are on the rise.

Pipkins is a rising senior at Bloomfield who has already won three state girls wrestling championships in three attempts. This winter, she'll try to become the first girl and the fifth wrestler overall to win four state high school wrestling championships in New Jersey.

"She is an elite student athlete and a young lady of tremendous quality," Jenkins said. "There is no better representative of our school and community."

A total of 90 donations have contributed to the cause, including a donation earlier this month of $250 from the Bloomfield Youth Aid Foundation.

"Best of luck!," said the message, which also was signed by Bloomfield mayor Michael J. Venezia.

