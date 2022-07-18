ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
100 kids can get free backpacks, school supplies Wednesday in El Paso

By Times staff report
The El Paso Times
 3 days ago
El Paso families can find help with school supplies this week at the “All Set for Studies” giveaway.

Molina Healthcare of Texas and MD Pediatrics are hosting the event from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at MD Kids Pediatrics, 10870 Gateway N. Blvd., Suite B.

School supply kits and backpacks will be available for the first 100 students, and the first 20 attendees also will receive $15 gas gift cards, with a limit of one per household.

Children must be present to receive the items.

