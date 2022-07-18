ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Volunteer opportunities available through the United Way of Madison County

By Kelley Smith
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The United Way of Madison County announced 27 partner organizations they’ll be working with over the next three years and they wanted to remind the community how important their help is.

The United Way of Madison County has been serving the area for many years and the organization has been hard at work this summer. Following their partner announcements, United Way says it will invest $800,000 in the partners each year. Their goal is to work with the partners to solve problems that people in the area are facing.

The nonprofit also announced it is working with two new organizations: The North Alabama Coalition of the Homeless and Partnership for a Drug-Free Community.

“Thanks to our lovely donors and supporters in the community we’re continuing to lean into those growing needs. And we’re still very much in that place of response to financial needs, education needs, and health needs,” Cathy Miller, United Way Community Impact Director told News 19.

The United Way is also reminding the community they have many opportunities for people who would like to volunteer. Miller says volunteers help maximize their service to the community.

“Thanks to lovely volunteers who worked just with us, not even with our partners or the larger community through our Volunteer Center, we had over, almost $100,000 worth of value in time in people giving to us,” she said. “It’s an efficiency piece that we have to have in the nonprofit sector right now because we’re straining against this great growth as a sector and without volunteers, we can’t do as much.”

If you are looking for volunteer opportunities, Miller recommends visiting two different sites.

Visit the Volunteer Center , which provides local volunteer opportunities with more than 200 nonprofits. Miller says you can adjust the filters so you can find something that may match what you are looking for.

You can also go to the United Way of Madison County website to find out how to get involved.

