ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCAU 9 News

No suspects found after stolen truck rollover in Stanton County

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LpbcS_0gjm8ePj00

PILGER, Neb. (KCAU) — Officials in Stanton County investigated an incident involving a stolen vehicle.

According to a release, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office was notified of a one-vehicle rollover accident near 838 1/2 Road and Highway 15 South of Pilger around 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

The release indicated that, upon arrival, no one was located in or near a destroyed pickup. The damaged pickup had seemingly rolled several times off the highway, and officials found it had been recently stolen from Kansas.

Propane tanks ruptured during early morning fire; building red tagged, fire chief says

Stanton County officials alleged the pickup had been northbound on Highway 15 at high speed when it left the highway and rolled several times.

The Sheriff’s office requested everyone in the area to be vigilant and report any suspicious person(s) or activity and remove vehicle keys along with securing their residences.

No suspects are known, according to Kansas authorities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
kscj.com

ONE MAN INJURED IN SGT BLUFF ROLLOVER ACCIDENT

ONE PERSON WAS INJURED WHEN A SOUTHBOUND CAR ON INTERSTATE 29 WENT OFF OF THE HIGHWAY AT SGT BLUFF AND ROLLED INTO THE AREA NEAR THE I-29 NORTHBOUND ENTRY RAMP AROUND 2 P.M. SGT. BLUFF POLICE SAY THE MALE DRIVER OF THAT VEHICLE APPARENTLY SUFFERED A MEDICAL CONDITION WHILE DRIVING, CROSSED THE MEDIAN AND ROLLED.
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
News Channel Nebraska

Blown tire leads to fatal I-80 crash near Overton, killing Sioux City teen

OVERTON, NE — A teenager from Iowa is dead after authorities say a blown tire caused a vehicle to crash on Interstate 80. Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody says deputies responded to reports of the accident just before 5:30 Tuesday evening near the Overton exit. He says the rear driver-side tire blew out on the SUV and the 16-year-old driver overcorrected, sending the vehicle into the median where it flipped. A 19-year-old passenger was unbuckled in the back seat and ejected. The girl, from Sioux City, Iowa, landed in the opposite lane but wasn’t hit by a car.
OVERTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash involving deer

RANDOLPH, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska crash involving a motorcyclist and a deer sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning. According to Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas, the accident occurred on Highway 81 in Pierce County south of Randolph. Thomas said the driver was transported to a Sioux...
RANDOLPH, NE
knopnews2.com

Sioux City woman killed in I-80 rollover near Overton

DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Sioux City, Iowa woman was killed and her younger sister injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 Tuesday evening. Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody said they received the call into to the dispatch center at 5:21 p.m. for a crash on I-80 near mile marker 244, between Lexington and Overton.
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Colfax County warns of tire scam

SCHUYLER, Neb. -- The Colfax County Sheriff's Office warned people on their Facebook page of a scam going around. The Schuyler Police Department and El Catracho Auto Repair said that these Facebook classifieds were selling tires for cheap. The scammer was taking the order and money and then telling the person to go to 221 E 11th Street to pick up the tires.
COLFAX COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska man receives life in prison for killing fiancée, dog

WAHOO, Neb. -- A Nebraska man who was found guilty of murdering his fiancée received a life sentence on Monday. A Saunders County jury found Kolton Barnes guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 27-year-old Kayla Matulka in July of 2020 at their home in Malmo. According...
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City woman gets probation for stealing items for resale

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman who conducted a business in which she stole merchandise from department stores and then resold the items has been placed on probation. Victoria Trostheim, 36, pleaded guilty Friday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree theft. Sentencing her in accordance with terms of...
SIOUX CITY, IA
klkntv.com

94-year-old Fremont man dies after being ejected from vehicle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 94-year-old Fremont man was killed in a crash on Friday, police say. Officers responded to the crash around 10:09 a.m. at the intersection of 23rd Street and Luther Road in Fremont. Charles Wild, 94, was turning left from 23rd onto Luther when he was...
FREMONT, NE
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY MAN SERVING LIFE SENTENCE DIES IN PRISON

A SIOUX CITY MAN SERVING A LIFE SENTENCE FOR KIDNAPPING AND STABBING A WOMAN HAS DIED IN A STATE PRISON. IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS OFFICIALS SAY 56-YEAR-OLD WILLIAM BARBEE DIED SATURDAY IN THE STATE PRISON AT FORT DODGE FROM AN UNEXPECTED MEDICAL EMERGENCY.. BARBEE WAS 17 WHEN HE KIDNAPPED A...
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk church warns of scam texts

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Northeast Nebraska Church is warning residents against potential scammers. In a note sent to parishioners Tuesday morning, officials with the Sacred Heart Parish in Norfolk said that some residents have been getting texts and emails from scammers claiming to be a Sacred Heart priest and asking the parishioner to purchase gift cards.
NORFOLK, NE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy