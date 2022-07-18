LSU football coach Brian Kelly talks his 'Louisiana accent', his favorite Louisiana dish so far

LSU football coach Brian Kelly did not unleash his attempt at a Louisiana (or Southern?) accent at SEC Media Days on Monday.

That was a smart decision.

Kelly, a Massachusetts native, attempted to unleash his new accent during his initial speech to fans at an LSU basketball game, trying to throw a misguided drawl on the word "family." The accent fooled no one.

Kelly indicated Monday that the accent could return to a podium or locker room speech in the near future.

"Understand now, I have a Boston, Midwestern and Louisiana accent now," Kelly said. "So it's three dialects into one. It's no longer family — I've got all kinds of stuff to throw at you."

BLAKE TOPPMEYER:Here's the one key question Brian Kelly can't answer yet about LSU football

PRESEASON ALL-SEC:Meet the USA TODAY Sports Network Preseason All-SEC football team for 2022

SEC MEDIA DAYS:Greg Sankey at SEC Media Days 2022: Texas, Oklahoma better additions than UCLA, USC

If Kelly is trying the fake-it-til-you-make-it avenue in relating to the state of Louisiana, he at least has a good opinion on food. When asked what his favorite dish in Louisiana that he's had so far, Kelly said crawfish etouffee.

"I don't know how you top that," Kelly said.

Kelly, his shaky accent and crawfish palette will start his LSU tenure against Florida State on Sept. 4 in New Orleans.