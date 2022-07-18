ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

LSU football coach Brian Kelly talks his 'Louisiana accent', his favorite Louisiana dish so far

By Nick Gray, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n9vmi_0gjm8Mil00

LSU football coach Brian Kelly did not unleash his attempt at a Louisiana (or Southern?) accent at SEC Media Days on Monday.

That was a smart decision.

Kelly, a Massachusetts native, attempted to unleash his new accent during his initial speech to fans at an LSU basketball game, trying to throw a misguided drawl on the word "family." The accent fooled no one.

Kelly indicated Monday that the accent could return to a podium or locker room speech in the near future.

"Understand now, I have a Boston, Midwestern and Louisiana accent now," Kelly said. "So it's three dialects into one. It's no longer family — I've got all kinds of stuff to throw at you."

BLAKE TOPPMEYER:Here's the one key question Brian Kelly can't answer yet about LSU football

PRESEASON ALL-SEC:Meet the USA TODAY Sports Network Preseason All-SEC football team for 2022

SEC MEDIA DAYS:Greg Sankey at SEC Media Days 2022: Texas, Oklahoma better additions than UCLA, USC

If Kelly is trying the fake-it-til-you-make-it avenue in relating to the state of Louisiana, he at least has a good opinion on food. When asked what his favorite dish in Louisiana that he's had so far, Kelly said crawfish etouffee.

"I don't know how you top that," Kelly said.

Kelly, his shaky accent and crawfish palette will start his LSU tenure against Florida State on Sept. 4 in New Orleans.

Comments / 0

Related
tigerdroppings.com

Freshman CB Laterrance Welch up to 192

You're all over it.... Thanks Capt. I have a feeling DBU is about to stand back up. Got a good feeling about Welch. Fall camp is right about the corner. Y'all get ready to judge some men's bodies. LSU Fan. Member since Mar 2021. 572 posts. Posted on 7/21/22 at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Two Linebackers Not Listed On LSU's Updated Roster

LSU linebackers Antoine Sampah and Phillip Webb are not listed on the updated roster, which was pointed out by Wilson Alexander of The Advocate. Sampah a former four-star recruit from Woodbridge, Va. played in six games over the last two years. Webb, a four-star recruit from Buford, Ga. played in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Striking difference between Brian Kelly and Jimbo Fisher

Kelly doesn't invite players about to be arrested to represent LSU at Media Days. Nice to have a head coach who sets the tone and is a good judge of character. Texas A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith, who had been scheduled to appear at SEC media days Thursday, was arrested early Wednesday on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and marijuana possession.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Oklahoma State
brproud.com

LSU-SU game tickets available for purchase at Southern

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — It’s almost game time!. The Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers will face the Southern University (SU) Jaguars in Tiger Stadium on September 10. Tickets are now available only in the 600 level for $45. SU says there are no reserved sections for students,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Sec Football#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Southern#Sec#Midwestern#Usc#Florida State
WAFB

LSU football super fan Colton recovering after 47th surgery

BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU football superfan Colton Moore is recovering after his forty seventh surgery Tuesday. Colton was born with Spina Bifida and uses a wheelchair to get around. He also has hydrocephalus, a trach, ventilator dependent at night, a feeding tube for continuous feeds due to severe hypoglycemia, and has other underlying issues, according to his GoFundMe page.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Why Is Buc-ee’s Opening Stores Everywhere But Louisiana?

If you live in Louisiana you are familiar with the Texas super-convenience store and the world's biggest gas station, Buc-ee's. It's no secret that Louisiana residents have been wanting a Buc-ee's for a long time. So, why has this never come to pass, especially with the two states being neighbors? There was a deal on the table at one time but Buc-ee's execs said, "the stars did not align in Louisiana." Ever since then, many residents in the bayou state blame Louisiana politicians for allegedly screwing up the deal by refusing to get them a tax break and looking for kickbacks.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Baker Buffaloes

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - It was 22 years ago when Southern Hall of Famer Eric Randall took Southern Lab to the Superdome, coaching the Kittens to a 13-1 season. The next year, Baker and Bob Howell were there with a 14-1 team. But much has changed for both, as Randall...
BAKER, LA
foodgressing.com

Baton Rouge Restaurant Week 2022 Summer Louisiana: Restaurant Menu Highlights

Explore new dining destinations and rediscover your favorite spots around Baton Rouge, LA during Baton Rouge Restaurant Week 2022. Scores of the best restaurants are offering 3 courses meals for a special prix fixe price ($15, $20, $25, $30, $35, $40 $45 per person, depending on the restaurant, not including tax and gratuity).
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Two Louisiana business owners secure deal with Walmart, three pending

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Walmart has selected two Louisiana brands and negotiating three more brands to feature in their stores during an open call event from June 28. On June 28 and 29, Louisiana-based small businesses had to opportunity to showcase their product to Walmart executives and buyers during their annual open call event. The one-on-one setting gave business owners a chance to secure a deal from supplying their products locally or across the nation.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy