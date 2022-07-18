ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas ISD to require clear or mesh backpacks for all secondary students

By Alisha Tagert
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DRiMV_0gjm7Aau00

DALLAS (KETK) – With growing safety concerns in schools, Dallas ISD has announced clear or mesh backpack requirements for the 2022-2023 school year. Parents can click here to see detailed information on the recent policy.

Students sixth through 12th grade will be required to use clear or mesh backpacks with no other bags being allowed. They will allow a non-clear pouch no larger than 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches for personal items. This decision by the district came from safety recommendations by the district’s Safety Task Force and Internal Task Force as well as feedback from students, parents, and the community.

Stakeholder input has been critical as the district identifies areas where there has been success as well as areas for enhanced safety opportunities. Clear and mesh backpacks are just one of several safety measures.

Dallas ISD website

The district feels being able to easily see items in the backpacks as students enter the school will allow personnel to ensure prohibited items are not included among the students belongings. It will also allow for a speedier process of entering the school as it will eliminate the need for school personnel to have to open the bags.

The district has purchased and will distribute a free clear backpack to secondary students before the start of the year. Publications will be released detailing several dates and times during which students can pick up the backpacks prior to the beginning of the school year. If a student has not picked up the clear backpack provided by the district before the first day, one will be provided on the first day. All backpacks not meeting the criteria outlined above will be collected and kept in the school office where the student’s parent or guardian will be allowed to pick up.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Isd#Backpacks#Safety Task Force#Internal Task Force
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy