UTV Passenger Receives “Substantial Injuries” In Rollover Accident Near Alvord

ONE PERSON WAS INJURED WHEN A SOUTHBOUND CAR ON INTERSTATE 29 WENT OFF OF THE HIGHWAY AT SGT BLUFF AND ROLLED INTO THE AREA NEAR THE I-29 NORTHBOUND ENTRY RAMP AROUND 2 P.M. SGT. BLUFF POLICE SAY THE MALE DRIVER OF THAT VEHICLE APPARENTLY SUFFERED A MEDICAL CONDITION WHILE DRIVING, CROSSED THE MEDIAN AND ROLLED.
OVERTON, NE — A teenager from Iowa is dead after authorities say a blown tire caused a vehicle to crash on Interstate 80. Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody says deputies responded to reports of the accident just before 5:30 Tuesday evening near the Overton exit. He says the rear driver-side tire blew out on the SUV and the 16-year-old driver overcorrected, sending the vehicle into the median where it flipped. A 19-year-old passenger was unbuckled in the back seat and ejected. The girl, from Sioux City, Iowa, landed in the opposite lane but wasn’t hit by a car.
ORANGE CITY—A 71-year-old Orange City woman was arrested about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Kathleen Ann Orrick stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Impala for erratic driving on Highway 10 near Harrison Avenue in Orange City, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ALVORD—A passenger was injured in an all-terrain vehicle accident about 6:40 p.m. Saturday, July 16, along the 2100 mile of Elmwood Avenue east of Alvord. A 16-year-old male was going down a hill on private property when he lost control of the side-by-side resulting in it rolling, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS—A 20-year-old Rock Rapids was arrested about 3 a.m. Sunday, July 17, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Damean Michael Kelderman stemmed from locating his 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at 1652 Harrison Ave. southeast...
INWOOD—A 23-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 7:50 p.m. Sunday, July 17, near Inwood on charges of speeding, providing false identification information, interference with official acts, no valid driver’s license, failure to use a child restraint device and violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of...
Hull, Iowa– Fifteen to twenty round bales were lost in a fire on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, near Hull. According to Hull Fire Chief Ron Hoksbergen, at about 4:40 p.m., the Hull Fire Department was called to the report of a bale fire near 3563 360th Street, four miles south and two and a half east of Hull.
LYON COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — One person was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in Lyon County Saturday. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 2100 block of Elmwood Avenue around 6:45 p.m. for a vehicle crash. The release indicated that...
On Tuesday night (July 19), a Sioux Falls man went all Paul Bunyan on 18 different vehicles at the Graham Automotive dealership on 41st street, a few blocks west of Minnesota Avenue. If it wasn't challenging enough to find cars to buy since the pandemic, especially new vehicles, the last...
ROCK RAPIDS—Three people were charged following a traffic stop about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, in Rock Rapids. The arrests stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Kia Forte EX on the 600 block of South Tama Street in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police received multiple calls concerning a man who was damaging various cars at a southern Sioux Falls dealership. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the calls came in around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, with people concerned about a man who was smashing in windshields and windows of cars for sale. Responding officers reported the suspect had an ax with him and was still on the scene when they arrived.
ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO.com) — Alcester police pulled a driver over yesterday for substitution of license plates. The man, from Spink County, was arrested on multiple drug charges after officers found methamphetamine, over $3000 cash, and other items indicating distribution of a controlled substance. Later, a search warrant was conducted on the residence the driver had recently moved in. Officers found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. There, an Alcester woman was arrested for possession and ingestion of a controlled substance.
SIOUX CENTER—A 47-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 8:05 p.m. Saturday, July 16, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Chad Daniel Study stemmed from a report of an incident at the Sidebar in Sioux Center, according to the Sioux Center Police Department. Staff members told...
Boyden, Iowa– There were a few tense moments on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Boyden. According to Boyden Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg, at about 3:00 p.m., the Boyden Fire Department was called to the report of a fire at the Farmers Coop grinding mill tower in Boyden. The chief...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The same day he completed his prison sentence, a Rapid City man is accused of causing more than $100,000 worth of damage to cars at multiple Sioux Falls dealerships. When Sioux Falls Police arrived at 41st Street Auto at 9 p.m. Tuesday, they discovered...
Orange City, IA (KICD) — A Lyon County man found guilty of running over a cyclist leading to their death last year has been sentenced. 28 year old Thomas DeJong of Doon was originally charged for Reckless Homicide By Vehicle. He had been drinking while golfing in Hull before driving his van, hitting a cyclist who was wearing hi-visibility clothing and had a flashing light on their bike at around 6 pm on September 3 2021.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Another victim in the Le Mars explosion is coming forward after his home also was destroyed. Steve Waggoner owned the neighboring home to the explosion, and he suffered a severe concussion and a cut to his feet. His friend, Laura Jones, has organized a verified online fundraiser in his honor.
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) – A Sioux Falls woman is finally home after spending two months in hospitals and rehab. In May, 20-year-old Breinna Grace was riding on a motorcycle with her boyfriend when they were in a crash near 41st Street and Veterans Parkway. She suffered brain damage, broken bones, a skull fracture and a stroke.
SIBLEY—Proposed building projects along the Highway 60 expressway again received attention from the Osceola County Board of Supervisors during its meeting Tuesday, July 12 in Sibley. Ashton mayor Patrick DeVries returned to the board room to give an update on the proposal he received from a county resident to...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — About 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Transportation says that Highway 42 and Highway 11 between Sioux Falls and the Iowa State Line are closed due to road construction. They say please use another route if you’re headed in that area.
Comments / 0