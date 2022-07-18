ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

The Best Seafood Soups In Atlantic & Cape May Counties

By Harry Hurley
Rock 104.1
Rock 104.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We have traveled throughout Atlantic and Cape May Counties in search of the best seafood soups. Our...

rock1041.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
twoclassychics.com

Shelling on the Beaches in North Wildwood

We visit North Wildwood in New Jersey several times every year. It’s our favorite beach in the entire state of New Jersey and offers the best shelling opportunities. We’ve visited over 30+ beaches up and down the Jersey Coast and in our honest opinion, it’s the best for hunting down seashells.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
94.5 PST

Free Tomatoes Giveaway on Atlantic City, Wildwood Boardwalks

Jersey tomatoes are delicious and today they are free!. To promote the state's tomato crop, the promotions staff from the New Jersey Department of Agriculture will be on the Atlantic City and Wildwood boardwalks today beginning at 1 pm giving away Jersey Fresh grape tomatoes to beachgoers and tomato lovers.
WILDWOOD, NJ
News 12

The 12 Best Boardwalks in America: Guess which Jersey Shore town boardwalk finished first?

Fodor'sTravel has come out with a list of the 12 Best Boardwalks in America and ranked first was the Atlantic City Boardwalk. The website says about the boardwalk, "Atlantic City's Boardwalk is internationally famous. It is said to be the world's first and longest boardwalk dating way back to 1870. The structure's original intent was to protect the nearby hotels from unruly ocean waves, but over time, as the boardwalk grew to its current length of 5.5 miles, it became an international entertainment hub."
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape May, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Food & Drinks
Cape May, NJ
Lifestyle
ocnjsentinel.com

Somers Point Farmers Market growing

SOMERS POINT — Organizer Rob Hopkins said three new vendors joined the Somers Point Farmers Market on July 16 on the grounds of Somers Mansion overlooking Great Egg Harbor Bay. Hopkins, a member of the city’s Economic Development Advisory Commission who was tasked with organizing and managing the market,...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Latest Report: Humpback whale sighted in the area of the Wildwood reef. Large pods of Bottlenose dolphins along with Cownose ray…

Latest Report: Humpback whale sighted in the area of the Wildwood reef. Large pods of Bottlenose dolphins along with Cownose rays and tons of Bunker in the same area. Conditions look better today to head that direction. We look forward to seeing you aboard. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.1716277.545169800.1658226827-1520751517.1656455519. #whalewatching #wildwood #capemay #capemaynj #nj...
SoJO 104.9

7 NJ Counties Already Cutting Down Water Usage, Could Atlantic Be Next?

Watch yourself out there in this heat, South Jersey. MAN, it has been scorcher after scorcher out there over the last few days. While the temperatures throughout the Garden State have remained in the mid 90s, the heat index has reportedly made it feel like it's about 105 degrees outside. Let's just get this out of the way now - don't keep your pets outside for too long. If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your pets.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic#Crab#Shrimp#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#The Best Seafood Soups
Rock 104.1

Locals Name Two Bagel Joints As The Best In The Wildwoods

We're SO lucky to live where we do. We've got some of the best food you'll find anywhere. Sure, everyone LOVES to talk about how our bread is nothing compared to what they've got up north around the New York City area, but if you've ever ventured outside of the Delaware Valley, then you know that there's something about this area's bread that's better than almost everywhere else in the country!
WILDWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cat Country 107.3

Winning $3,000,000 Lottery Ticket Sold at South Jersey Wawa

Someone in South Jersey is celebrating the best Hoagiefest ever. That's because Thursday afternoon, officials with the New Jersey Lottery announced that a winning ticket worth $3,000,000 was sold at a Wawa in South Jersey. More specifically, in Bridgeton, Cumberland County. According to lottery officials,. Congrats to the lucky player...
BRIDGETON, NJ
PhillyBite

Bakery Specializing in Nothing Bundt Cakes in Cherry Hill

Philadelphia, PA - Have you ever wondered if it's possible to find Nothing Bundt Cakes in Cherry Hill?. If so, you're not alone! There are many bakeries in the area, but none are as unique as Nothing Bundt Cakes. Their only thing in common is their dedication to making a delicious dessert that will delight your guests. Not only do they offer cakes, but they also offer party supplies and gifts.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
seaislenews.com

Owner May Consider $1 Deal to Save Historic Sea Isle Home

This may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in a shore town where home prices typically are going for more than $1 million. One house in Sea Isle City may be offered for just $1. But there is a catch, of course. Lawrence Lane and his wife, Darlene, are planning to demolish...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Gloucester County 4-H Fair

Drawing roughly 20,000 visitors annually from the tri-state area, the Gloucester County 4‑H Fair has become a star attraction for South Jersey. The fair has come a long way since 1947, but it remains true to its original purpose. While the characteristics of Gloucester County have changed dramatically and there are fewer rural areas, the Fair still brings the feeling of an “old-time country fair,” which is now a new experience for many. Expect exhibitions, contests and more.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

5 Reasons to check out Moe’s Pop-up Bar in Wildwood

D’oh! Did you ever sit in your living room watching Barney pound beers at Moe’s Tavern on “The Simpsons” and wish you could saddle up next to him and order an ice-cold Duff’s?. Well, now you can … kind of. Just head to the...
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy