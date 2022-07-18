ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Our world in photos: July 18

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPAIN — Water fight: People took part...

brooklyneagle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Weather tracker: record-breaking heat continues to scorch western Europe

Record-breaking heat continued to affect parts of western Europe during the past week, with UK temperatures exceeding 40C (104F) for the first time since records began. On Tuesday, several weather stations across London, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire broke the 40C barrier, with a top temperature of 40.3C in Coningsby, Lincolnshire. A further 39 stations across central and southern England also broke the previous highest temperature of 38.7C, which was set in July 2019.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Sri Lanka troops demolish main protest camp

Sri Lankan security forces demolished the main anti-government protest camp in the capital, evicting activists in a nighttime assault that raised international concern. In a statement, police said: "Police and security forces acted to clear protesters occupying the Presidential Secretariat, the main gate and the surroundings.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy