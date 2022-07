CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cassie and Chance Pennock have learned plenty about the tricks of the retail trade in the little over a year that they’ve ran Creative Compass Gifts. But above nearly everything else, the duo has found that location and foot traffic are especially important factors. So when the gift and party store’s previous spot off of Logan Avenue wasn’t cutting it, they shopped around for new digs to post up at.

2 DAYS AGO