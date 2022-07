Tesla’s mythical solar roofs may be on ice right now, but its conventional solar business is a whole ‘nother story. This afternoon, the automaker said the division notched its “strongest” quarter in more than four years, with a total of 106 megawatts deployed in Q2 2022. “Although we continue to experience import delays beyond our control on certain solar components,” Tesla reported, “we have expanded our supplier base to enable growth in this business.” Compared to the same quarter last year, Tesla upped solar deployments by 25%.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO