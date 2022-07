The first lab study on garden eels shows how these shy creatures use their burrows, and change their movement and posture, when feeding in strong currents. Garden eels are the ultimate homebodies. Instead of swimming freely in the ocean, these eels anchor themselves into burrows in the sandy seabed, which they almost never leave. Their colonies, which are typically found on the outskirts of tropical coral reels, can be made up of thousands of eels, which from a distance resemble a garden of seagrass as the eels bob and wave. Their heads, complete with a pouting mouth and cute cartoon eyes, face against the flow of the current as they strike at tiny animals called zooplankton that drift past.

