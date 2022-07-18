Apple TV+ sets September release date for 'Central Park' Season 3

July 18 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Monday that it has set a release date for the third season of its critically-acclaimed animated series Central Park.

The streaming service said that Season 3 will be 13 episodes long and kick off on Sep. 9 with the first three episodes. The remaining episodes will then be released once a week on Fridays, Apple TV+ said.

Described as an animated musical sitcom for adults, Central Park follows the adventures of a family that lives in New York City's Central Park. The show is headlined by Kristen Bell, who is returning as a new character after relinquishing her original role in 2020. Other notable names attached to the series include Josh Gad, Stanley Tucci, and Daveed Diggs.

A number of well-known guest stars have also lent their voices to the series. This includes Fred Armisen, Henry Winkler and Catherine O'Hara.

Central Park was co-created by Loren Bouchard, alongside Gad and Nora Smith. Bouchard is also known for creating the popular Fox animated series Bob's Burgers.

The show has also struck a chord with fans due to its musical numbers. The previous seasons have included original songs written by acclaimed artists such as Cyndi Lauper, Meghan Trainor and Sara Bareilles.

Since its debut in May 2020, the series has been lauded by critics and fans alike, which has helped the cast of Central Park become nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards.