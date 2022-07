WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin State Fair officials say they've added several safety features for this year's event next month in suburban Milwaukee. The enhancements include modular vehicle barriers to direct pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Gate entrances have also been configured to improve better traffic flow as people enter and exit. They will separate those that have pre-purchased tickets from those that still need to buy them.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO