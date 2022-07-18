ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners' Ryan Borucki: Nabs second win Sunday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Borucki (2-0) recorded the win in a victory over the Rangers on Sunday, firing 1.1 scoreless innings during which...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Astros' Brandon Bielak: Returned to Sugar Land

Bielak was returned to Triple-A Sugar Land following Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Bielak ate up a valuable 3.1 innings in the second game of the doubleheader, though he did allow three earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four. He'll remain on the taxi squad, so he could return to the big-league club in short order if an injury strikes the bullpen.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Kicking off rehab assignment Friday

Haniger (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment Friday with High-A Everett. Haniger, who has been on the injured list since late April with a Grade 2 right high-ankle sprain, is expected to stay with Everett throughout the weekend. The Mariners will presumably determine Haniger's next steps based on how his ankle responds to game action over the next few days, but he'll likely shift his rehab assignment to Triple-A Tacoma early next week. Haniger could be ready to return from the 60-day IL at some point in the final week of July, and he'll likely settle into an everyday role in right field once activated.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Comes off IL

The Diamondbacks reinstated Kennedy (calf) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday. Arizona designated starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel for assignment to clear room on the active roster for Kennedy, who spent the minimum amount of time on the shelf due to right calf inflammation. Now that he's healthy again, Kennedy should represent the top threat to poach saves from Mark Melancon, who has converted 13 of his 15 save chances to date but owns poor overall ratios (5.12 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 9.2 K-BB%) for the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Activation coming Friday

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto confirmed that Lewis (concussion) is on track to return from the 7-day injured list for Friday's series opener with the Astros, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Unless Lewis suffers a setback in his recovery from the concussion in the next 24 hours, he...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Jake Brentz: Undergoes Tommy John surgery

The Royals announced Thursday that Brentz recently underwent Tommy John surgery on his left elbow. The 27-year-old has been sidelined by an elbow strain since late April, and he began a minor-league rehab assignment in mid-June only to be pulled after one appearance. Given the timing of the procedure, Brentz is likely to miss the entirety of the 2023 campaign in addition to the rest of this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Not in lineup for Game 1

Maldonado isn't starting the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Maldonado started the final two games ahead of the All-Star break and went 1-for-6 with a grand slam. Korey Lee is starting behind the plate and batting ninth during Thursday's matinee.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Moves to bench for nightcap

Diaz is out of the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Diaz, who went 1-for-4 with a double in the Astros' 3-2 win in Game 1, will see his streak of three straight starts come to an end. Chas McCormick will replace Diaz in left field for the nightcap, and the two will likely have to battle for one spot in the lineup moving forward with the Astros bringing back designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (hand) from the injured list earlier Thursday. Another everyday player, Michael Brantley (shoulder) remains on the IL coming out of the All-Star break, but he's without a clear timeline for a return.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Slow progress in recovery

Astros manager Dusty Baker said Sunday that Brantley is in the "same spot" with his recovery from right shoulder discomfort since initially landing on the injured list June 28, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. "We just hope for the better. That was the shoulder he got operated on years ago. He's still a little sore," Baker said of Brantley.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Tommy Milone: Headed back to bullpen

Milone is expected to work out of the bullpen to begin the Mariners' second-half schedule, as Seattle intends to call up George Kirby from Triple-A Tacoma to take the hill when a fifth starter is first needed Tuesday against the Rangers, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. The veteran...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Parker Mushinski: Reinstated by Houston

Mushinski (elbow) will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Mushinski began a rehab assignment in early July and allowed seven runs in four innings over five minor-league appearances. However, he's back to full health and will rejoin the Astros' bullpen after Ryan Pressly (personal) was placed on the paternity list Thursday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Brandon Bielak: Gets call-up for doubleheader

The Astros recalled Bielak from Triple-A Sugar Land and designated him as their 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Bielak has been working as a swingman for Sugar Land this season, but he'll be available as a multi-inning option in relief for either end of Thursday's doubleheader. The right-hander is expected to report back to Sugar Land immediately following the twin bill.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Designated for assignment

Keuchel was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Keuchel caught on with the Diamondbacks after he was DFA'd by the White Sox earlier this year, but he will once again find himself a free agent after he likely clears waivers following his removal from the 40-man roster Wednesday. The left-hander owns a 8.53 ERA and 2,03 WHIP with 38 strikeouts over 50.2 innings in 12 starts with the White Sox and Diamondbacks this season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Yankees' Domingo German: Set to start Game 2 of twin bill

The Yankees plan to activate German (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list to start the second game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Astros, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports. Jordan Montgomery will take the hill for the opening game of the twin bill before the Yankees turn to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Siri: Optioned to Triple-A

Siri was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Siri was called up by the Astros on July 10 while Yordan Alvarez (hand) was on the injured list, but he'll head back to the minors after Alvarez was activated Thursday. Siri appeared in three games during his stint with the big-league club and went 0-for-5 with an RBI and three strikeouts.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Yankees' Josh Donaldson: On bench for matinee

Donaldson isn't starting the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Astros. Donaldson was out of the lineup for four of the five games leading up to the All-Star break and will remain on the bench for Thursday's matinee. DJ LeMahieu is shifting to third base while Anthony Rizzo starts at first.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rays' Harold Ramirez: Placed on 10-day IL

Ramirez (thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to July 18, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Ramirez suffered a right thumb fracture after he was hit by a pitch Sunday against the Athletics. He's expected to be re-evaluated at the end of the month and is not eligible to return until July 28, which seems to be a very unlikely scenario. The Rays signed Roman Quinn to a major-league contract on Thursday and he will replace Ramirez on the active roster.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Danny Young: Returns to minors

Young appeared out of the bullpen for Triple-A Tacoma in two of the club's final three games before the All-Star break, striking out four while allowing three baserunners over two scoreless innings. Young rejoined the Mariners' top affiliate for the weekend after he was optioned back to Tacoma following a...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Activated, but not starting Game 1

Alvarez (hand) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday, but he'll be on the bench for the first game of the Astros' doubleheader with the Yankees. Manager Dusty Baker will roll with Chas McCormick as the team's designated hitter and Aledmys Diaz as the team's left fielder in Game 1, but Alvarez is fully expected to rejoin the lineup for the nightcap at one of those two positions, per Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle. The doubleheader marks the start of a stretch of 19 games in 18 days for the Astros, so it wouldn't be surprising if Alvarez rests one at least one more occasion in the next two and a half weeks, even if his right hand doesn't present any issues.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Not in Thursday's lineup

Lux isn't starting Thursday against the Giants, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Lux started the four games prior to the All-Star break and went 1-for-12 with a homer, three runs, two RBI, three walks and a strikeout. Hanser Alberto is taking over at the keystone and batting sixth.
LOS ANGELES, CA

