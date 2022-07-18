ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner called ‘climate criminal’ after 17-minute private jet flight

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Kylie Jenner is facing major backlash from social media users for boasting about her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s private jets and using hers to take short flights.

The Twitter account @CelebJets posted Jenner’s plane route after she flew from Camarillo, Calif., to Van Nuys, Calif., last Tuesday, estimating that the trip would take only three minutes as opposed to a 45-minute drive.

The page later clarified that the total flight time ended up being 17 minutes.

While the Twitter feed normally lists the pounds of jet fuel used, the cost of fuel and the tons of CO2 emissions, it did not do so for Jenner’s jaunt.

Three days after the quick flight, the reality star, 24, posted a black-and-white photo of her and Scott, 31, posing in front of their private jets.

“you wanna take mine or yours ?” she boldly captioned the Instagram post Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QSVRA_0gjm55Kw00
Kylie Jenner, seen here with Travis Scott, was slammed online as a “climate criminal” after taking her private jet on a 17-minute flight.

Social media users subsequently slammed Jenner across Twitter and Instagram for being a “full time climate criminal.”

“Can’t wait to see Kylie Jenner post environmental awareness pics on her stories as if she isn’t single-handedly doing more damage to the environment than most of us with her 3 min flights,” one Twitter user wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D0NG5_0gjm55Kw00
Jenner gave a glimpse of the couple’s private jets via Instagram.

Another added, “every time a paper straw begins to dissolve into my drink, I think about how Kylie Jenner uses a private jet for 3 min flights and I get mind numbingly angry.”

Over on Instagram, one user took to Jenner’s comments section to ask, “Whos[e] plane should we [use to] pollute the earth today?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Qdg2_0gjm55Kw00
Social media users criticized Jenner, seen here with mom Kris Jenner, for flying private in the midst of a climate crisis.

Another wondered, “But what About combating climate change?”

A third follower wrote, “Why do I have to limit my meat consumption and use paper straws while the 1% gets to pump tons of carbon into the atmosphere for a day trip to Palm Springs?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VLdyC_0gjm55Kw00
The reality star frequently documents her private jet flights.

Jenner, who has previously been mocked for making average errands sound aspirational, has yet to address the controversy.

The “Kardashians” star found herself under fire in 2019 when she picked up sister Kendall Jenner for dinner in her jet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aSpD0_0gjm55Kw00
The “Kardashians” star has yet to address the backlash.

When many Twitter users slammed the siblings for not taking first-class flights instead, some stepped in to defend Kylie and the 26-year-old model.

“There’s no way in f–k that KYLIE JENNER AND KENDALL JENNER are taking first class flights,” one fan wrote. “These bitches are BEYOND FAMOUS they would get mobbed. If you could afford a private jet you would too.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
Page Six

Camilla Parker Bowles allegedly joked if Meghan, Harry’s baby would have ‘ginger Afro hair’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have fled the UK, and the royal family, over Camilla Parker Bowles, according to a new book — which also alleges that Harry will expose his stepmother as “racist” in his upcoming memoir. Tom Bower claims in “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors,” out now in the UK, that “The Sussexes’ suspicion that the Duchess of Cornwall had made racist comments about [their then-unborn son] Archie had fueled their fearsome denunciation of the entire royal family.” Bower goes on to write that Camilla allegedly made a “racist” remark about what Meghan and Harry’s future child’s hair...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Jet#Min#Climate
Page Six

Alec Baldwin explains ‘why’ he and pregnant Hilaria have so ‘many children’

Alec Baldwin is setting the record straight on “why” he and his pregnant wife, Hilaria Baldwin, have such a large family. “People comment about how many children we have and ask why,” the actor, 64, captioned an Instagram video Sunday. “This is why,” he continued. “The thing in this life that matters most to me are these people.” In the social media upload, Hilaria, 38, handed their youngest two children bottles of milk after dressing Eduardo and Lucia, both 1, in matching puppy onesies. The toddlers’ outfits were complete with floppy ears and a tail. “Some kids want to be superheroes and royals, my babies...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Kate Upton, Justin Verlander bring daughter Genevieve, 3, to MLB All-Star red carpet

It’s a rare family affair! Kate Upton and Justin Verlander stepped out to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game red carpet on Tuesday with a very special guest: their adorable 3-year-old daughter, Genevieve. The genetically blessed trio posed for photos at the event at L.A. Live hand in hand, with the real star of the night – Genevieve – claiming her place in between Mommy and Daddy. The tiny tot wore a sparkly yellow dress, silver sandals and pearl jewelry for the outing, as she flashed a big smile for the cameras. Meanwhile, her famous mom, 30, opted for a white one-shoulder minidress that cinched...
MLB
Page Six

Katharine McPhee makes out with, climbs all over David Foster

Katharine McPhee passionately kissed — and climbed all over — her husband, David Foster, in a steamy Instagram post Tuesday. “Poor guy,” the “American Idol” alum jokingly captioned the PDA-filled social media upload. “Too bad he doesn’t get very much attention.” McPhee, 38, rocked a sweatshirt over a mini dress in the slideshow, throwing her leg around the composer, 72, in the first shot. In the second and third photos, the “Over It” singer stood on the composer’s shoes while embracing him. David’s daughter Erin Foster joked in the comments section that she would be “reporting” the post. Music executive Tommy Mottola, meanwhile, wrote, “David..Ua...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ben Affleck lists date of divorce as exactly 9 years before J.Lo wedding

Ben Affleck strangely listed his date of divorce from Jennifer Garner as exactly nine years to the day before he married Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas. The “Deep Water” star wrote in an affidavit of application for a marriage license on July 16, 2022, that he and the “Alias” alum divorced on July 16, 2013, Us Weekly reported Tuesday. However, Affleck, 49, and Garner, 50, did not announce that they were separating until June 2015 and did not file for divorce until April 2017. They finalized their divorce less than a year later in October 2018. Lopez, meanwhile, reportedly listed her date of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Page Six

Page Six

127K+
Followers
14K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy