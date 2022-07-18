30-mile Illinois River Trail ready for thru-hikes after wildfire damage in S. Oregon

Nearly 20 years after the fire that sent it into a state of disrepair, officials announced last week that the Illinois River National Recreational Trail was once again ready for hikers traveling roughly 30 miles from start to finish.

Completely burned during the 2002 Biscuit Fire, and torched again by the 2017 Chetco Bar and 2018 Klondike fires, endless hours of work went into making the 30-mile pathway that begins south of Grants Pass and ends outside Gold Beach fully passable again.

Crews cut and removed thousands of dead trees that fell upon the trail and cut through brush that grew up through the tread, often using only hand tools by the necessity of working in the Kalmiopsis Wilderness, where motorized equipment such as chainsaws are not allowed. Gabriel Howe, Siskiyou Mountain’s executive director, attributes the success of clearing the hike to the commitment of the club's interns and volunteers.

“The trail is more stable and developed now than it has been in 20 years,” Howe said. “It’s like a chain, and each season of progress is a new link, a passing of the torch. There's got to be over a hundred people who have contributed to this over the years. We wouldn’t be where we are today without those who put in hard work before us.”

While the trail was never formally closed to the public — and people could take day hikes on it — Howe said trail conditions prior to completion were often hazardous and didn’t guarantee a clear path. Trail erosion, huge buildups of fire logs called “jackstraws” and brush explosions were just a few of the dangerous obstacles one might have encountered on the way.

Marked as “passable” after being completed, users can now expect a smoother journey while traversing high above steep canyons, hillsides of wildflowers and a view into the unique ecosystems of Southern Oregon.

Connecting the communities of Selma and Agness, the full hike traverses the northern region of the Kalmiopsis Wilderness and is often ranked moderate to difficult due to terrain. There are also several smaller sections of the trail that are less arduous and more accessible for beginners or families, according to Howe.

Howe adds that when hiking into the region's wilderness areas, users should expect a lack of signage and be prepared for some navigation, especially through brush fields where the grass isn’t cut into a clear path. "This isn't the Pacific Crest Trail and it's not for everyone. This is wild country and nobody's going to hold your hand. Expect some challenges," he said.

Known for an impressive elevation profile, climbing from as low as 600 feet up to 4,800 on Bald Mountain, the Illinois River Trail is not to be taken lightly, and can take days to complete depending on skill level. Due to burnout from fires, much of the trail provides minimal coverage from the elements.

Forest Service maps of the trail and surrounding area can be hard to come by, and officials suggest users prepare thoroughly beforehand and do not rely on digital resources to avoid getting lost or injured.

To help keep Oregon trails safe and maintained, report trail damage and location online with a trip report at https://siskiyoumountainclub.org/tripreport.

