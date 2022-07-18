ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Get free vision screenings, pet food, bus passes and more at Fort Worth resource fair

By Ciara McCarthy
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZuI6_0gjm4zHE00
Susan Stamy puts together a bag of diapers and wipes for a mother while volunteering at the diaper bank at Community Crossroads in July 2021. Community Crossroads is hosting a resource fair with free medical and vision screenings and other services Tuesday. Amanda McCoy amccoy@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County residents needing food for their pets, free hair cuts, bus passes and more can get services and information for free Tuesday at the Community Crossroads Outreach Center’s resource and information fair.

Services available include vision and medical screenings; COVID-19 vaccines for adults and children; HIV testing; haircuts; bus passes; and magistrate services. Also available are services for people’s pets, including companion pet sitting, vaccinations, food, and spay and neuter services. A free lunch will be provided in the Community Crossroads’ parking lot between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Any Tarrant County resident who is interested in these services is invited, according to a news release from the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Worth. Community Crossroads is the mission outreach wing of the church, and is located at 1516 Hemphill St. The resource fair will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
keranews.org

Displaced downtown tenants receive community support as Arlington officials consider policy changes

Troy Williams, the city's new chief equity officer, did not have to wait long to hear from the community after starting in his position July 11. Jennifer Savage Hurley has for months advocated for the tenants across the street who feared they would not be able to find or afford a new place to live after being ordered to leave as soon as July 31. She sent him an email before his first day.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Volunteers Urgently Needed for Tarrant County Meals On Wheels

Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County says they're in desperate need of volunteers to deliver meals. There is always a need for more volunteers during the summer months, but with the excessive heat many of the volunteers are taking time off until the cooler temperatures return in the fall. President...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tarrant County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Society
Fort Worth, TX
Society
City
Hemphill, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Health
Tarrant County, TX
Society
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
County
Tarrant County, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Government
Fort Worth, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Tap-in Grill & Pub is now open in Alliance area of Fort Worth

The Tap-in Grill & Pub opened on July 18 at 3351 Texas Sage Trail in Fort Worth. (Courtesy The Tap-in Grill & Pub) The Tap-in Grill & Pub opened July 18 at 3351 Texas Sage Trail, Fort Worth. The restaurant is a European-style pub that offers a wide variety of food, such as burgers, wings, salads, pizza, fish and more. The restaurant's original location is in Grapevine. 817-741-5284. On Facebook and at https://thetapin.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
momcollective.com

A Collin County Thrift Store Roundup

According to Earth.org, we discard 92 million tons of clothes-related waste each year. That’s a garbage truck full of clothes either incinerated or sent to the landfill every second. That’s enough to fill the Texas Pool 1,649 times every day. What can we do about it?. Reduce, Reuse,...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Lunch#Pet Sitting#Community Crossroads
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

How do you keep trees alive in the Texas heat? Start by planting the right varieties

Tree maintenance is important year-round, as the seasons and weather changes, especially during Texas summer’s when temperatures soar to oppressive levels. Fort Worth recorded its hottest day of the year Monday at 109 degrees, followed the next day with the same triple-digit temperature. The forecast for the rest of the week is for relatively cooler days.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Pet Food
News Break
Politics
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Strong Wave' of COVID-19 Cases Returns DFW Hospitalizations to February Levels

The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council warned Tuesday of a rise in COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization during the mid-summer months. According to Stephen Love, with the hospital council, Trauma Service Area E had 737 COVID-19 patients (5.5% of total bed capacity), which is the highest they've seen since the end of February 2022.
DALLAS, TX
KAJA KJ 97

3 Texas Cities Among The Best Places To Rent In America

Not everyone has the dream of owning a home, while others are just temporarily living in certain cities. Whatever the reason, some agree that renting a home is just better. WalletHub compiled a list of the best places to rent in America for 2022. The website states, "To determine where renters can get the most bang for their buck, WalletHub compared more than 180 rental markets based on 22 key measures of rental attractiveness and quality of life."
TEXAS STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
7K+
Followers
531
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy