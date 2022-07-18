Get free vision screenings, pet food, bus passes and more at Fort Worth resource fair

Susan Stamy puts together a bag of diapers and wipes for a mother while volunteering at the diaper bank at Community Crossroads in July 2021. Community Crossroads is hosting a resource fair with free medical and vision screenings and other services Tuesday. Amanda McCoy amccoy@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County residents needing food for their pets, free hair cuts, bus passes and more can get services and information for free Tuesday at the Community Crossroads Outreach Center’s resource and information fair.

Services available include vision and medical screenings; COVID-19 vaccines for adults and children; HIV testing; haircuts; bus passes; and magistrate services. Also available are services for people’s pets, including companion pet sitting, vaccinations, food, and spay and neuter services. A free lunch will be provided in the Community Crossroads’ parking lot between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Any Tarrant County resident who is interested in these services is invited, according to a news release from the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Worth. Community Crossroads is the mission outreach wing of the church, and is located at 1516 Hemphill St. The resource fair will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.