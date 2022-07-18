ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Left-Back Luke Shaw Has Broken The Silence On The First Two Weeks Of Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United

By Saul Escudero
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

According to a recent claims, Manchester United Left-back Luke Shaw has shared his thoughts on the new Red Devils' manager and how things are being run under the Dutchman.

The number 23 has put emphasis on how good the intensity and hands-on style that the former Ajax manager has brought is well appreciated by the whole squad.

So far, the Old Trafford side has won all of their pre-season tour games making it a total of two wins, the first one against Liverpool (4-0) and the second one against Melbourne Victory (1-4).

Shaw was asked about the victory against Liverpool in the pre-season game in Bangkok, he said to MUTV :

“It was obviously a really nice day, especially to beat Liverpool. It was our first game under the new manager and there were some really good things and a lot to push forward with.”

He was also asked about his opinion on their performance and implementing Ten Hag's ideas in the first game, he stated:

“Yes, but of course it’s going to take time, it doesn't just happen overnight. If look back on the game there were a lot of good things but also a lot of things that the manager will want us to work on and we know that.

"But so far so good, the lads are really enjoying putting in the work and listening to his ideas. It’s been really good.”

It was also mentioned in the interview his good link with Jadon Sancho and his form to what he added:

“Yes for sure on Jadon, but I think everyone really is looking really sharp in training. For me, the levels have definitely stepped up and I think they needed to."

"Obviously last season they weren’t as high as they should be, but the manager has brought more intensity and more running from everyone and we’re in a much better place than we were last year."

"I think everyone is looking really sharp and the most important thing is we’re all really enjoying it.”

Author Verdict:

Apparently Luke Shaw, as everyone else at Manchester United is happy about their progress under Erik Ten Hag and they are realizing it now.

