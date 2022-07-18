ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift’s ‘Blank Space’ Music Video Hits 3 Billion Views on YouTube

By Kyle Denis
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s0Skm_0gjm4IlL00
Taylor Swift, "Blank Space" Courtesy Photo

As we patiently await the arrival of Taylor Swift’s next album re-recording, we can join the pop star in celebrating yet another milestone. On Monday (July 18), the pop star’s music video for “Blank Space” hit 3 billion views on YouTube.

Originally released as the second single from Swift’s blockbuster 1989 album, “Blank Space” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in 2014. “Blank Space” is the 11-time Grammy winner’s longest-running No. 1 single with seven weeks atop the chart. The song also earned three nominations at the 58th annual Grammy Awards in the record of the year, song of the year and best pop solo performance categories. Though “Black Space” lost all of its nominations, corresponding album 1989 won the coveted album of the year title as well as best pop vocal album at the 2016 ceremony.

The Joseph Kahn-directed music video for “Blank Space,” meanwhile, took home the awards for best female video and best pop video at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. “Blank Space” joins “Shake It Off” as the second 1989 video to cross 3 billion views on YouTube; those two clips are the two most-viewed music videos of Swift’s career.

Earlier this year, Swift released “This Love (Taylor’s Version),” further fueling speculation that 1989 would be the next album of hers to get the re-recording treatment. The updated version of “This Love” topped out at No. 50 on the Hot 100, surpassing the success of the original, which failed to enter the chart. “This Love” is the second 1989 track that the pop star has released a re-recording of. The Grammy-winning superstar unveiled “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” in September 2021 after going viral on TikTok.

While there has still been no official word on 1989 (Taylor’s Version), the 32-year-old singer has kept fans engaged with recent releases like “Carolina,” the original song she wrote and recorded for Where the Crawdads Sing, and “The Joker and the Queen,” a reworked duet version of the fourth single from Ed Sheeran’s = album. Both of those singles entered the Hot 100, reaching No. 21 and No. 60, respectively.

Revisit the video for “Blank Space” below.

