Man arrested for murder of 23-year-old outside Las Vegas recording studio

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police announced the arrested of a man suspected of shooting two people outside a recording studio on July 7.

26-year-old Isaiha Dukket was identified as a suspect in the shooting that killed a man and left another in critical condition, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officials said in a press release on Monday. He was arrested on Friday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.

Officers' search for the shooter began after two men were found shot in the parking lot outside the recording studio in the 2300 block of Paseo Del Prado, near Sahara Avenue and Rancho Drive.

A 23-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 24-year-old man was taken to University Medical Center's trauma center in critical condition.

At the time, Metro officials said the shooting appeared to be the result of an argument that escalated. The men involved were asked to leave the studio and take their argument outside.

"This led to shots being fired and our two victims being hit," officials stated.

As of this report, the 23-year-old victim had not been publicly identified. Las Vegas police said the Clark County coroner would make the identification.