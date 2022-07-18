ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Utilities price increasing

WAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article3,000 customers were impacted by a brief power outage in Decatur. Athens Fire and Rescue...

www.waff.com

WAFF

Overdoses increasing in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday several groups from around Tennessee Valley came together to warn the public about the increase in overdoses. The organizers say the culprit is Fentanyl. Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill says that the county has seen an alarming uptick in overdoses just this week. “We...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

City of Scottsboro experiencing significant growth

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce President Rick Roden said it has taken a lot of work to get here, as new businesses are coming up along Highway 72 and Highway 35 in Scottsboro. “Now were seeing dirt turn and buildings come up so we are super...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WAFF

Madison County backlog cases

Muscle Shoals man dies after hit by vehicle on River Road. ALEA seeking information. Muscle Shoals man dies after hit by vehicle on River Road. ALEA seeking information. Athens, Limestone County school officials receive fraud scheme sentences. Updated: 1 hour ago. Athens, Limestone County school officials receive fraud scheme sentences.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
The Decatur Daily

Council rejects bonus for city retirees

Decatur’s retired city employees will go without a state-authorized bonus of up to $600 after the City Council this week rejected it, with councilmen saying retirees knew what their pension would be when they retired and were already compensated for their work. After the initial selected subscription period your...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

3,000 customers without power in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to a press release from Decatur Utilities, 3,000 customers are without power Monday morning. Decatur Utilities Electric Ops says the outages are affecting customers in southeast Decatur east of 6th Ave, southwest Decatur, north of 8th St. SW and northwest Decatur near W. Moulton St. and 12th Ave NW.
WAFF

Huntsville Utilities raising prices for customers due to rising fuel costs

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrests three for attempting to steal catalytic converters. Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrests three for attempting to steal catalytic converters. Russellville Baseball Coach Retires. Updated: 2 hours ago. Russellville High School baseball Head Coach Chris Heaps retires after a decade. Huntsville Utilities price increasing.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville homeless shelter reopens after quarantine

According to the ADPH, nearly 30% of recent COVID tests have returned positive. Huntsville leaders working on more permanent solution for trash pickup. The City is bringing in 9 new garbage trucks to help with pickup delays. WAFF 10 p.m. Monday weather forecast. Updated: 13 hours ago. WAFF 10 p.m....
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Water main break in Decatur repaired

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A water main break on 2nd Ave. SE in Decatur forced northbound drivers to take a detour through 4th St. According to a press release from Decatur Utilities, the water main break was located on 2nd Ave. between Johnson St. and Moulton St. Crews with Decatur...
WAFF

Falkville Municipal Court to offer amnesty days

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Falkville Municipal Court is giving offenders the chance to avoid the cuffs by offering two amnesty days for misdemeanors and traffic citations. The amnesty days will be Saturday, July 23 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday, July 25 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FALKVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police Department officer suffers on-shift medical emergency

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An officer with the Huntsville Police Department suffered a medical emergency while on shift on Thursday morning. According to another HPD officer on the scene, the officer was sitting in his car doing paperwork when the medical event occurred. His car was parked at the First Assembly of God Church.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Whataburger to open new location in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Albertville will soon be home to Alabama’s newest Whataburger location. The restaurant chain will break ground on the Albertville location on July 27. The new restaurant will be located at 6950 U.S. 431 in Albertville. “The City of Albertville is excited...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Horse Power and Mule Power

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - There are a few common phrases you hear often like ‘stubborn as a mule’ or ‘I feel the need for speed.’ In Cullman County, Ed Green knows both. The mule is Matilda. Even when she acts like she’s not doing much, Ed says she’s thinking, “They’re very analytical. The think a lot about what they do before the do it, where a horse is a fight or flight animal and it’s usually flight, but a mule will think things over. That’s why people think a lot of times they’re stubborn but they’re actually being analytical about it. She’s in retirement. After she dropped out of school she went into retirement. I think everybody needs a mule for humility.”
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

New pickleball, baseball courts heading to Athens parks

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - More recreation opportunities are coming to Athens with the help of federal COVID relief money. Athens city leaders want to build six new pickleball courts at Big Spring Park. and they’re planning some big upgrades to Robert Allen Tinnon Park as well. Leaders will be...
ATHENS, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Support farmers on Sweet Grown Alabama Day July 23

Celebrate all the goodness of summertime fruit and vegetables – and the hard-working farmers who grow them – at Sweet Grown Alabama (SGA) Day on July 23. Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate is encouraging shoppers to visit their local farmers market and support local growers. It is a good idea, Pate noted, considering the supply-side issues the U.S. faces.

Comments / 0

