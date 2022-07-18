Kanye West Pulls Out of Headlining Slot at Rolling Loud Festival

Several months after pulling out of his headline performance at Coachella, Kanye West has done it again just days before his headlining show at the upcoming Rolling Loud Festival, which runs July 22 through 24, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. West was set to perform on July 22 to kick off the three-day festival.

“Due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2022,” tweeted the festival in a statement, along with revealing his replacement Kid Cudi, along with an image of their updated festival poster and schedule of performers.

When West also pulled out of his headlining set at Coachella in April 2022, he was quickly replaced by Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd.

“We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022,” said the festival co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler in another statement. “We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best.”

They added, “We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

West was recently sued for $7.1 million by the production and design firm Phantom Lab, who alleged that the rapper and his team owe the company payment for the work the firm contributed to his canceled Coachella headlining performance in 2022 and several other large-scale events and projects, including his Donda 2 listening event, Free Larry Hoover concert with Drake, and multiple Sunday Service performances.