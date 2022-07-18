Local boy collecting tabs to fund cancer treatment, how you can help

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A local boy is collecting the tabs from cans with the hope of helping those suffering from cancer, and we’re asking our community to help him make a difference.

Cooper Tate, a 9-year-old boy from Olney, has been working hard to collect soda can tabs for the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas .

The tabs donated to the Ronald McDonald House are recycled and the proceeds generated from recycling help offset expenses.

Collecting can tabs is one of many ways people across the country can get involved with the Ronald McDonald House and help those fighting cancer.

Tate’s original goal was to collect a gallon jug full of tabs, the funds from which fund a chemotherapy treatment for a patient at the Ronald McDonald House suffering from cancer.

So far, Tate has collected over 20 gallons of tabs, and he’s not stopping there. He’s continuing to try and collect as many can tabs as possible to do the most amount of good he can.

The KFDX, KJTL, and Texoma’s Homepage team are asking the community to pitch in and help Tate collect even more soda can tabs to benefit those receiving treatment at the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas.

If you’d like to join the cause, you can gather your tabs and drop them off at the KFDX Studio located at 4500 Seymour Highway , Monday thru Friday, during regular business hours, and we’ll make sure they get to Tate.

We will be accepting can tabs through the end of this week, July 22, 2022.

