East River 9's first hole showcases a stunning view of downtown Houston. Just pulling into the parking lot, passing by a long vacant office building that channels the worst of 1970s design, you’re going where few Houstonians have ever gone before. Moments later, you’re walking into the distinctive shell of the new Riverhouse Houston restaurant and seeing the green of what figures to be the best par 3 golf course that Houston has ever had when it opens sometime in September.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO