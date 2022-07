LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – We Power Life is more than just a slogan at Entergy Arkansas, it’s part and parcel of the commitment to keeping the power flowing for the company’s most vulnerable customers through The Power to Care. The program received donations of $581,928 in 2021, which in turn helped more than 1,200 senior citizens and customers with disabilities keep their lights on.

