A Waterloo man has been arrested after using a neighbor’s ladder to break into another neighbor’s apartment, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 38 year old Joseph Roster admitted to using the ladder to break into the apartment of his upstairs neighbor and stealing an item and placing it in his own apartment. The victim reported Roster had been acting strangely, including bringing her new locks for her apartment door that would have given anybody access to her living quarters who had a key to the common front door. Roster has been charged with second degree Burglary and first degree Stalking. He is being held in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO