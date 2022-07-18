ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamonte Springs, FL

16-Year-Old Florida Girl Kills Her Sister With Pillow To ‘Quiet Her Down’

By Danielle Shockey
 3 days ago
A 16-year-old Florida girl has been charged with Manslaughter after she used a pillow to quiet down her sibling, which resulted in the child’s death.

On Friday, the Altamonte Springs Police Department responded to Raymond Ave. regarding an unresponsive juvenile. The child, whose age has not been provided, was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

The investigation is ongoing. However, the preliminary investigation revealed that the sibling, Charlise Bell, 16, had placed a pillow over her sister to quiet her down.

When she returned to the room, her sister was unresponsive.

Detectives responded to the scene and after interviews, found probable cause to arrest the sibling, Charlise Bell for Manslaughter.

In the news: Tampa Police, Family Of 21-Year-Old Drive-By Shooting Victim Seek Community Tips

If anyone has additional information, please contact the ASPD at (407)339-2441 or dial 911.

