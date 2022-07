It’s been one week since the death of baby Ezekiel Harry, and the Houma-Thibodaux community is coming together in support of the toddler’s family. The funeral service will take place on Saturday, July 23, and local bikers are seeking motorcyclists to participate in a motorcade to honor the memory of a sweet boy whose life was taken too soon.

THIBODAUX, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO