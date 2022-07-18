ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

Fugitive murder suspect captured in Massachusetts

By Adriana Rozas Rivera
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GiP7R_0gjlzDQN00

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WPRI) — A Pennsylvania murder suspect believed to have been hiding in Rhode Island or Massachusetts was arrested Thursday night. Wagner Ernesto Tejeda-Pena, 24, was taken into custody in Lawrence, according to Boston police.

Tejeda-Pena was wanted for allegedly shooting and killing another person in Philadelphia on June 21. Police said he reportedly tried to shoot at two other people just prior to that, but his gun malfunctioned.

Additionally, Tejeda-Pena had open warrants related to two stabbing incidents in Boston.

Jim Thomas
3d ago

They all run to Lawrence thinking they will get away with murder Lol 😆

