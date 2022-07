A recent class-action lawsuit against Sony alleging the company took part in anticompetitive acts through its control of the PlayStation store has been thrown out. As reported by Bloomberg Law, Judge Richard Seeborg of the US District Court for the Northern District of California granted Sony's motion to dismiss on July 15. His reasoning was that he found the evidence presented by the plaintiffs didn't adequately allege violations under the Sherman Act, though the plaintiffs are able to file an amended complaint, should they choose to do so.

