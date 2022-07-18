This Week in Winona with Executive Director at Visit Winona, Pat Mutter

My mouth hung open the other day when someone visiting Rochester asked me if I eat SPAM every day. They were looking for a few cooking tips (which I am NOT the person to come to for that!) but I actually didn't even know how to respond. SPAM is made just 30 minutes from here but it is NEVER on the menu at my house. I have tasted it but I'm pretty sure it is a myth that we all love it and eat it every day. And, that's just one of the many myths people seem to have about the great state of Minnesota.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO