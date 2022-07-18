ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

This Week in Winona with Executive Director at Visit Winona, Pat Mutter

By Jake Litman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KWNO)- Executive director at Visit Winona, Pat Mutter, spoke...

KFIL Radio

11 Amazing Ideas for the Old Chuck E. Cheese Spot in Rochester

11 amazing ideas for the old Chuck E. Cheese spot in Rochester, Minnesota. Way back in June of 2021, the news broke that the Chuck E. Cheese in Rochester was on the list of stores that were closing throughout the United States. Since it has been sitting empty for a bit and we know that Rochester has some smart people in it, we asked YOU what should go in this spot.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

New Roundabout Approved For SW Rochester Intersection

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council voted last night to proceed with the development of a new roundabout at an increasingly busy intersection just off South Broadway at the south end of the city. By a unanimous vote, the Council authorized a nearly $160,000 contract to design...
ROCHESTER, MN
Mix 97-3

Birds Blamed For Large Minnesota Power Outage

Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Turkey vultures are being blamed for knocking out the power for hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota Monday. A representative from People’s Energy Cooperative says roughly 1,300 customers in the Chatfield area lost power when the birds flew into a substation. The outage reports came in shortly before 9:30 a.m.
CHATFIELD, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Huge Hollywood Star Spotted In Rochester, Minnesota

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota has been recognized as the best hospital in the country. Each year, more than a million people visit it to receive outstanding care. The clinic attracts people from all walks of life including high-profile celebrities. It's not uncommon to hear that a famous politician,...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Check Out the New Shop for Women That’s Now Open in Downtown Rochester

The sign is up and mannequins are in the windows at a new boutique in downtown Rochester, Minnesota!. New Women's Boutique Shop Now Open in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. As you drive down Broadway, take a look at the west side of the road at 113 Broadway Ave North and check out the new boutique for women called True Queens Boutique. (Get directions to True Queens Boutique here.).
ROCHESTER, MN
Rolland Lee

Rolland “Rollie” Lee, 73 of Houston, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2022, surrounded by family. Rollie was born April 26, 1949, in La Crosse, WI to Robert and Rose (Burfield) Lee. He graduated from Houston High School in 1967 and spent over 40 years at Cytec (Fiberite) Industries in Winona making many lifelong friends along the way. He was proud of his time there but loved retirement more!
HOUSTON, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Young Men Cited for Racing on Hwy. 52 in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two young men were cited for allegedly racing on Hwy. 52 in Rochester last week. The citation indicates a Minnesota State Trooper was conducting stationary radar shortly after 7 p.m. on the 2nd St. Southwest onramp when he spotted two northbound vehicles approaching the 2nd St. Southwest overpass at a high rate of speed.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Risk of Severe Weather in SE Minnesota Saturday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see severe weather this weekend. The Storm Prediction Center released an outlook for Saturday that shows most of southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin has a level three risk of seeing numerous severe thunderstorms. The preliminary outlook says the potentially severe storms could strike between the late afternoon and evening.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

25 Ridiculous Myths About Minnesota That People in Other States Believe

My mouth hung open the other day when someone visiting Rochester asked me if I eat SPAM every day. They were looking for a few cooking tips (which I am NOT the person to come to for that!) but I actually didn't even know how to respond. SPAM is made just 30 minutes from here but it is NEVER on the menu at my house. I have tasted it but I'm pretty sure it is a myth that we all love it and eat it every day. And, that's just one of the many myths people seem to have about the great state of Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Motorcycle hit by truck in Rochester Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating a truck hitting a motorcycle Thursday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Valleyhigh Drive and Technology Drive at around 4 pm. Sources at the scene say a motorcycle was heading south when it was hit by a truck trying to cross the road.
ROCHESTER, MN
winonapost.com

How to navigate new roundabout

The first of four new roundabouts in Winona is expected to open sometime next week, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). Following months of road work, MnDOT contractors are putting on the finishing touches on a new roundabout at the intersection of highways 61 and 43, meaning some Winonans might have to brush up on their roundabout-driving skills.
WINONA, MN
KFIL Radio

The Two Most Stolen Cars in Minnesota in June Will Surprise You

The numbers are in from June when it comes to car thefts in Minnesota, and the two makes of cars that are stolen the most are surprising. It's not a surprise that parts of Minnesota, specifically the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, are experiencing an increase in crime. And vehicle theft has been one of those categories of crime that seems to be increasing the most. In fact, according to this Fox-9 story, the metro area has seen an 'epidemic' of vehicle thefts, as the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office called it. Car thefts have been 'exploding' since last December, the story said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Body found in Cook Park

(ABC 6 News) - Sunday evening, a body was found in Cook Park. Rochester Police Department tells ABC 6 News the cause of death appears to be an overdose. However, police cannot say for certain until an autopsy and toxicology report are completed. That process can take six to eight...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

4 police officers assaulted, 4 arrested in incidents Wednesday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Four people were arrested and multiple officers were injured in two incidents on Wednesday in Rochester. The first incident occurred at the Salvation Army after a report of a subject being aggressive with staff. The person allegedly smashed a mug on the head of a worker. After...
KAAL-TV

Motorcyclist in critical condition following NW Rochester crash

(ABC 6 News) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. Rochester police say just after 4 p.m., a motorcycle and pickup collided at the intersection of Valleyhigh Dr. NW and Instrument Dr. NW. Authorities said the pickup was turning off of Instrument Dr. NW...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Man sentenced for shooting at hunters in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Shooting at some hunters results in probation for a southeastern Minnesota man. Paul Allan Reichel, 64 of Elgin, was ordered Thursday to spend three years on supervised probation and pay a $500 fine. He pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment in June and four counts of second-degree assault and two counts of drive-by shooting were dismissed.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Wabasha County man sentenced for murder of his father

WABASHA, Minn. – Murdering his father is sending a southeastern Minnesota man to prison for decades. James Edward Riley, 46 of Wabasha, was sentenced Tuesday to 36 years behind bars. He pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder in the death of Edward Riley, 73. Investigators say James Riley...
WABASHA, MN
KAAL-TV

Pathway House in Rochester investigated for suspected maltreatment

(ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota Department of Human Services has released its report into an investigation of suspected maltreatment between a staff member and a vulnerable adult at the Pathway House in Rochester. According to an investigation report by the MN Dept. of Human Services, allegations were reported that...
ROCHESTER, MN

