This Week in Winona with Executive Director at Visit Winona, Pat Mutter

11 amazing ideas for the old Chuck E. Cheese spot in Rochester, Minnesota. Way back in June of 2021, the news broke that the Chuck E. Cheese in Rochester was on the list of stores that were closing throughout the United States. Since it has been sitting empty for a bit and we know that Rochester has some smart people in it, we asked YOU what should go in this spot.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council voted last night to proceed with the development of a new roundabout at an increasingly busy intersection just off South Broadway at the south end of the city. By a unanimous vote, the Council authorized a nearly $160,000 contract to design...
Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Turkey vultures are being blamed for knocking out the power for hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota Monday. A representative from People’s Energy Cooperative says roughly 1,300 customers in the Chatfield area lost power when the birds flew into a substation. The outage reports came in shortly before 9:30 a.m.
The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota has been recognized as the best hospital in the country. Each year, more than a million people visit it to receive outstanding care. The clinic attracts people from all walks of life including high-profile celebrities. It's not uncommon to hear that a famous politician,...
The sign is up and mannequins are in the windows at a new boutique in downtown Rochester, Minnesota!. New Women's Boutique Shop Now Open in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. As you drive down Broadway, take a look at the west side of the road at 113 Broadway Ave North and check out the new boutique for women called True Queens Boutique. (Get directions to True Queens Boutique here.).
Rolland “Rollie” Lee, 73 of Houston, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2022, surrounded by family. Rollie was born April 26, 1949, in La Crosse, WI to Robert and Rose (Burfield) Lee. He graduated from Houston High School in 1967 and spent over 40 years at Cytec (Fiberite) Industries in Winona making many lifelong friends along the way. He was proud of his time there but loved retirement more!
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two young men were cited for allegedly racing on Hwy. 52 in Rochester last week. The citation indicates a Minnesota State Trooper was conducting stationary radar shortly after 7 p.m. on the 2nd St. Southwest onramp when he spotted two northbound vehicles approaching the 2nd St. Southwest overpass at a high rate of speed.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see severe weather this weekend. The Storm Prediction Center released an outlook for Saturday that shows most of southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin has a level three risk of seeing numerous severe thunderstorms. The preliminary outlook says the potentially severe storms could strike between the late afternoon and evening.
My mouth hung open the other day when someone visiting Rochester asked me if I eat SPAM every day. They were looking for a few cooking tips (which I am NOT the person to come to for that!) but I actually didn't even know how to respond. SPAM is made just 30 minutes from here but it is NEVER on the menu at my house. I have tasted it but I'm pretty sure it is a myth that we all love it and eat it every day. And, that's just one of the many myths people seem to have about the great state of Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating a truck hitting a motorcycle Thursday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Valleyhigh Drive and Technology Drive at around 4 pm. Sources at the scene say a motorcycle was heading south when it was hit by a truck trying to cross the road.
The first of four new roundabouts in Winona is expected to open sometime next week, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). Following months of road work, MnDOT contractors are putting on the finishing touches on a new roundabout at the intersection of highways 61 and 43, meaning some Winonans might have to brush up on their roundabout-driving skills.
The numbers are in from June when it comes to car thefts in Minnesota, and the two makes of cars that are stolen the most are surprising. It's not a surprise that parts of Minnesota, specifically the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, are experiencing an increase in crime. And vehicle theft has been one of those categories of crime that seems to be increasing the most. In fact, according to this Fox-9 story, the metro area has seen an 'epidemic' of vehicle thefts, as the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office called it. Car thefts have been 'exploding' since last December, the story said.
(ABC 6 News) - Sunday evening, a body was found in Cook Park. Rochester Police Department tells ABC 6 News the cause of death appears to be an overdose. However, police cannot say for certain until an autopsy and toxicology report are completed. That process can take six to eight...
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Four people were arrested and multiple officers were injured in two incidents on Wednesday in Rochester. The first incident occurred at the Salvation Army after a report of a subject being aggressive with staff. The person allegedly smashed a mug on the head of a worker. After...
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 42-year-old woman was life-flighted this weekend after she was thrown from and kicked by a horse. The sheriff’s office said it happened in the 8600 block of 43rd Ave. SE. in Pleasant Grove Township. Bystanders in the area helped authorities cross a river via...
(ABC 6 News) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. Rochester police say just after 4 p.m., a motorcycle and pickup collided at the intersection of Valleyhigh Dr. NW and Instrument Dr. NW. Authorities said the pickup was turning off of Instrument Dr. NW...
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Shooting at some hunters results in probation for a southeastern Minnesota man. Paul Allan Reichel, 64 of Elgin, was ordered Thursday to spend three years on supervised probation and pay a $500 fine. He pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment in June and four counts of second-degree assault and two counts of drive-by shooting were dismissed.
WABASHA, Minn. – Murdering his father is sending a southeastern Minnesota man to prison for decades. James Edward Riley, 46 of Wabasha, was sentenced Tuesday to 36 years behind bars. He pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder in the death of Edward Riley, 73. Investigators say James Riley...
(ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota Department of Human Services has released its report into an investigation of suspected maltreatment between a staff member and a vulnerable adult at the Pathway House in Rochester. According to an investigation report by the MN Dept. of Human Services, allegations were reported that...
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 20-year-old woman was arrested early Monday for spitting at an officer before she was found in possession of more than 70 oxycodone pills. Police said a traffic stop occurred at 1:26 a.m. and a driver was put through field sobriety tests. A female passenger, later identified...
