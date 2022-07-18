ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delanson, NY

Police: Delanson man arrested in Scotia child stalking case; Approached girl twice over two days, police say

By Zachary Parker
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pzO0E_0gjlwvMG00
Craig S. Bemis and the surveillance photo of a truck released by police Friday - Credit: Scotia Police Department

SCOTIA – A Delanson man has been arrested in connection with a Scotia child stalking case after police asked for the public’s help and released photos of a truck late last week.

The man is identified in allegations filed in court as Craig S. Bemis, 64, of Delanson.

Bemis was charged Saturday with one count each of endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree stalking, both misdemeanors.

Bemis is accused of, intentionally and for no legitimate purpose, following a 13-year-old girl to school on consecutive mornings last week, Wednesday and Thursday and asking her if she wanted a ride, according to allegations filed by police in court.

Police later also said Bemis is a person of interest in a separate incident involving a 17-year-old girl who was also approached.

The 13-year-old girl initially reported to police that a man in a white pickup truck had approached her on consecutive mornings as she walked to summer school, according to the allegations.

The man initially asked her for directions. She responded she couldn’t help him and continued walking. The man then continued to follow her and asked if she wanted a ride. She refused and continued walking, according to the allegations.

The vehicle then pulled away, circled the block and then continued following her to school, the girl told police, according to the allegations.

The girl described the man and his truck to police.

Police received the reports at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday put out a release to the public detailing the incidents and the descriptions of the man and the truck, including that the truck had a foul odor emanating from it.

They also found and released images of the truck captured on surveillance video.

Police then used the surveillance video to narrow down the list of possible owners and then zeroed in on a truck linked to Bemis. Police went to Bemis’ residence and soon made contact with him, according to the allegations.

He allegedly admitted to being in Scotia to pick someone up for a job, according to the allegations. He also allegedly eventually admitted to asking someone “in her late 30s” for directions. Bemis, however, soon ended the questioning after police confronted him with the person’s age, according to the allegations. Police then arrested him.

“We encourage all children and parents to report any suspicious activity involving their children and strangers to the authorities,” Police Chief Daniel Harrigan said in a statement Monday. “Our Detectives worked really hard identifying this suspect and getting the information to me as quickly as possible. This was an example of excellent police work.”

Police processed him and released him to appear in court later.

Categories: News, Schenectady County, Scotia Glenville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdS8a_0gjlwvMG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvWwy_0gjlwvMG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rNo8_0gjlwvMG00

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Colonie Police Make Arrest in Connection With Robbery, Assault

Colonie police say they've made an arrest in connection with a robbery and assault that happened in their town earlier this week. According to investigators, 24-year-old Matthew Lora entered the Shoprite Fuel Center on Central Avenue Tuesday morning and demanded money before attacking a clerk and leaving the scene with cash. Lora was taken into custody shortly after the incident on Sand Creek Road. The clerk ended up needing treatment for multiple injuries including a broken femur and broken nose. Lora was arraigned and sent to the Albany County Correctional Facility.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scotia, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Delanson, NY
City
Scotia, NY
WNYT

Four people charged with gang assault in Albany

Four people from Albany are facing charges for alleged gang assault. Albany police say around 9:30 Tuesday night, they found a 43-year-old woman unconscious on Lexington Avenue near Orange Street. Police say that the victim had been arguing with the group, when they began to kick and punch her. The...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Police#Violent Crime
columbiapaper.com

Hudson Police send man alleged to have groped women to hospital

HUDSON–Hudson City Police are investigating several apparently related incidents where women were subjected to unwanted sexual contact. The morning of July 11 at 8:44 a.m., HPD received a call via Columbia County 911 from a woman who reported that she was walking on Allen Street near St. Mary’s Church and was confronted by a man wearing red boxer underwear shorts and no shirt.
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRGB

Schenectady Police make arrest in fatal stabbing on Avenue B, victim identified

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police have made an arrest following a fatal stabbing back on Monday. Dispatch received the call at about 11:37 a.m., reporting a male being stabbed on the 1900 block of Avenue B. Arriving at the scene, officers found single male victim inside 1930 Avenue...
suncommunitynews.com

Warrensburg man charged for alleged store threats

WARRENSBURG | An elderly local man was arrested July 19 after he allegedly became combative and threatened staff inside a local Stewart’s Shop. Warren County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the store on Main Street at about 8:30 p.m. for reports of an alarm activation. When deputies arrived,...
WARRENSBURG, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Warrensburg man accused of burglarizing Stewart’s

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Warrensburg man was held in police lockup after an off-duty police officer stopped him from assaulting a Stewart’s employee, officials said. Tuesday night, around 8:30 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Stewart’s Shop at 3827 Main Street in Warrensburg for a hold-up alarm activation.
Daily Voice

Troy Man Admits To Attempting To Entice Minor, Get Her To 'Run Away' With Him

A 26-year-old Capital District man who prosecutors say wanted to impregnate a 13-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to federal charges. Rensselaer County resident Brian Botsford, of Troy, appeared in federal court in Albany Monday, July 18, where he formally admitted that he attempted to coerce and entice the teen into engaging in sexual acts with him.
Daily Voice

39-Year-Old Killed After ATV Crash In Capital District

A 39-year-old man has died following an ATV crash in the Capital District. New York State Police said troopers in Warren County were called to the town of Horicon at around 8 p.m. Saturday, July 16, with reports that an ATV rider had wrecked on Hayesburg Road. Medics transported the...
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
3K+
Followers
219
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy