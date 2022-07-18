FOX 5 Field Trip: Landscapers volunteer to beautify area near Lincoln Memorial

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C. has extended the hours of select outdoor pools in anticipation of high temperatures throughout the weekend. The pools will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Friday through Sunday. A heat emergency has been activated for the District and will be in effect through Monday.
WASHINGTON — As WUSA9 focuses on the environment, we want to highlight the hundreds of volunteers from across the country who will help protect two special landmarks in the area. On Monday, more than 250 volunteers with the National Association of Landscape Professionals will be helping out at the...
WASHINGTON — A grieving mom and furious safety advocates are demanding D.C. do more to save the lives of cyclists. Three cyclists have been run over and killed on D.C. streets in July alone. The victims include Shawn O'Donnell, 40, a brilliant state department worker, who was crushed Wednesday...
Monumental Boat Tours at the National Harbor offers a two-hour guided boat tour at a very reasonable price, and today our viewers can use code WJLA to get $10 off! Experience the monuments and Washington, DC, or the Maryland/Virginia waters and Mount Vernon while driving your own boat! Visit www.monumentalboattours.com for more information. Renting boats is just one of the great things that National Harbor has to offer, visit www.nationalharbor.com.
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video above is from a separate story WUSA9 aired in March 2022. For the first time since the George Washington Parkway was completed nearly 60 years ago, it's getting a $161 million rehabilitation. Members of Congress broke ground Monday on the 7-mile project on...
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - The first of the 4,000 beagles that were rescued from a Virginia medical facility arrived Thursday at a local animal rescue center. Federal officials have forced the medical company to shut down and accused it of several animal welfare violations. The dogs were rescued from Envigo medical...
A former school nurse at Greenbriar East Elementary School in Fairfax was indicted for stealing student's medications and replacing them with sugar pills or over-the-counter medications. FOX 5's Nana-Séntuo Bonsu reports.
MANASSAS, Va. - A rare calico lobster that was rescued from the dinner table after its unusual pattern was spotted by a worker at a Virginia restaurant has died. The lucky crustacean named Freckles was plucked from a seafood shipment by a staff member who recognized its patter at a Red Lobster in Manassas in May 2021.
WASHINGTON - An investigation conducted by The Washington Post revealed that a D.C.-based LGBTQ nonprofit has stopped providing critical services in the District. The company's founder is now missing in action and employees haven't gotten paid. Ruby Corado launched Casa Ruby in 2012 with a focus on helping members of...
If you drive past Nationals Park down South Capitol Street, you’ll cross over the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge into Anacostia. There, you’ll find a neighborhood that’s been transformed by gentrification, erasing rich history and pushing out longtime residents. The history is chronicled in the new documentary “Barry...
Amelia Carr first learned about Shelby Press while working at Top Golf the summer before starting college at the University of Mary Washington in Virginia. A co-worker who went to high school with Press suggested the two become friends. Carr and Press grew up a few miles from each other and went to rival Fairfax County high schools, and they crossed paths several times. Both were active in student government and played field hockey but hadn’t spoken much.
Perhaps Cape Charles sees fewer crowds because of its location at the southernmost tip of Virginia’s Eastern Shore. It’s a bit of a trek—about 230 miles from Arlington—but it can be worth the drive. The beach sits on the Chesapeake Bay, rather than the Atlantic Ocean,...
Matt Hilburn, who criticized Washington transit pseudonymously as Unsuck DC Metro, has died. He was 54. Hilburn worked for Voice of America, which confirmed his death to Washingtonian. Unsuck DC Metro began as a blog in 2009 but later took the form of a popular Twitter account. Hilburn initially organized...
The man behind the popular social media account "UnSuck DC Metro," which aired anonymous complaints and inside jokes that only commuters in Washington, D.C., would understand, died at his home in Arlington, Virginia, on Sunday, according to his family. He was 54.
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Fire and Rescue Department investigated a report of an odor in the cargo of an American Airlines airplane at Reagan National Airport on Tuesday night. The airplane landed at the airport and officials said passengers aboard "deplaned normally by jetbridge into the...
Days after the conclusion of Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay, Washington DC is slated to come alive with the staging of the second annual DC World Reggae Festival to be held at the RFK Festival grounds on August 20 and 21. The two-day festival will celebrate and honour Jamaica’s 60th...
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Montgomery County police stopped a man from raping a woman Thursday morning at a bus station in Silver Spring. Police stated that the attack occurred shortly after 3 a.m. as the female victim waited at the Paul S. Sarbanes Transit Center. The woman yelled for help...
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — More gunfire on Maryland roadways, this time on Route 50 in Prince George’s County. Shots rang out overnight Thursday around 3:50am, near the northbound Kenilworth Avenue ramp. Maryland State Police say someone fired, striking a silver Chevy Equinox which had three people inside of...
Comments / 2