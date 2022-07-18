FOX 5 Field Trip: Landscapers volunteer to beautify area near Lincoln Memorial

Amelia Carr first learned about Shelby Press while working at Top Golf the summer before starting college at the University of Mary Washington in Virginia. A co-worker who went to high school with Press suggested the two become friends. Carr and Press grew up a few miles from each other and went to rival Fairfax County high schools, and they crossed paths several times. Both were active in student government and played field hockey but hadn’t spoken much.

