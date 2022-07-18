ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 5 Field Trip: Landscapers volunteer to beautify area near Lincoln Memorial

fox5dc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of landscapers are volunteering their time and...

www.fox5dc.com

fox5dc.com

DC extends hours of select outdoor pools due to high temperatures

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C. has extended the hours of select outdoor pools in anticipation of high temperatures throughout the weekend. The pools will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Friday through Sunday. A heat emergency has been activated for the District and will be in effect through Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
WJLA

Cruise the Potomac River Aboard Your Own Two-Person Catamaran Boat

Monumental Boat Tours at the National Harbor offers a two-hour guided boat tour at a very reasonable price, and today our viewers can use code WJLA to get $10 off! Experience the monuments and Washington, DC, or the Maryland/Virginia waters and Mount Vernon while driving your own boat! Visit www.monumentalboattours.com for more information. Renting boats is just one of the great things that National Harbor has to offer, visit www.nationalharbor.com.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Rescued beagles await new homes at animal shelter in Fairfax

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - The first of the 4,000 beagles that were rescued from a Virginia medical facility arrived Thursday at a local animal rescue center. Federal officials have forced the medical company to shut down and accused it of several animal welfare violations. The dogs were rescued from Envigo medical...
FAIRFAX, VA
fox5dc.com

Casa Ruby closes DC shelters, raises financial concerns

WASHINGTON - An investigation conducted by The Washington Post revealed that a D.C.-based LGBTQ nonprofit has stopped providing critical services in the District. The company's founder is now missing in action and employees haven't gotten paid. Ruby Corado launched Casa Ruby in 2012 with a focus on helping members of...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Friends since college, Fairfax Co. elementary teachers win same award a year apart

Amelia Carr first learned about Shelby Press while working at Top Golf the summer before starting college at the University of Mary Washington in Virginia. A co-worker who went to high school with Press suggested the two become friends. Carr and Press grew up a few miles from each other and went to rival Fairfax County high schools, and they crossed paths several times. Both were active in student government and played field hockey but hadn’t spoken much.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
arlingtonmagazine.com

Not Into Crowds? Visit These Lesser-Known Beaches

Perhaps Cape Charles sees fewer crowds because of its location at the southernmost tip of Virginia’s Eastern Shore. It’s a bit of a trek—about 230 miles from Arlington—but it can be worth the drive. The beach sits on the Chesapeake Bay, rather than the Atlantic Ocean,...
CAPE CHARLES, VA
Washingtonian.com

Matt Hilburn, a.k.a. “Unsuck DC Metro,” Has Died

Matt Hilburn, who criticized Washington transit pseudonymously as Unsuck DC Metro, has died. He was 54. Hilburn worked for Voice of America, which confirmed his death to Washingtonian. Unsuck DC Metro began as a blog in 2009 but later took the form of a popular Twitter account. Hilburn initially organized...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Passengers deplaned at Reagan Airport in DC after report of odor: MWAA

WASHINGTON (7News) — Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Fire and Rescue Department investigated a report of an odor in the cargo of an American Airlines airplane at Reagan National Airport on Tuesday night. The airplane landed at the airport and officials said passengers aboard "deplaned normally by jetbridge into the...
WASHINGTON, DC
caribbeannationalweekly.com

DC World Reggae Festival Set for August 20-21

Days after the conclusion of Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay, Washington DC is slated to come alive with the staging of the second annual DC World Reggae Festival to be held at the RFK Festival grounds on August 20 and 21. The two-day festival will celebrate and honour Jamaica’s 60th...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Police stop attempted rape at Silver Spring bus station

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Montgomery County police stopped a man from raping a woman Thursday morning at a bus station in Silver Spring. Police stated that the attack occurred shortly after 3 a.m. as the female victim waited at the Paul S. Sarbanes Transit Center. The woman yelled for help...
SILVER SPRING, MD

