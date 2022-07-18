ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Four Elmira firefighters graduate from 15-week training program

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PBxMV_0gjlvwHC00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Four firefighters from Elmira recently graduated from New York State’s Recruit Firefighter Training Program, according to the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

Commissioner Jackie Bray announced the graduation of the Elmira first responders alongside 32 other graduates from 13 fire departments across New York State. The class was the 85th to graduate from the Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls.

Elmira Heights Police looking for info on Glass House fire

Bailey Bourgeois, Theodore Burrows, Kurtis Dunn, and Tyler Taft were the four Elmira firefighters to graduate from the 15-week training program.

“I am incredibly proud of these graduates’ achievements. They are well-prepared to protect New Yorkers from fires and the emergencies they will respond to during their careers,” Commissioner Bray said. “They now embark on a path of public service to keep their communities safe.”

Property tax auction nets $1.5 million for Steuben County

During the Office of Fire Prevention and Control’s Recruit Training Program, career and volunteer firefighters complete over 600 hours of training in the classroom and in practical settings. The program previously lasted 11 weeks, making this class the first to complete the extended training period.

Graduates received certification from the National Board of Fire Service Professional Qualifications in Firefighter I, Firefighter II and Hazardous Materials Operations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ithaca Voice

Update: Fire on West Buffalo Street controlled after three hours

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca Fire Department has confirmed that the fire on West Buffalo Street has been extinguished. IFD spokesperson Jim Wheal stated that firefighters responded around 6:20 p.m. Thursday to a house in the 600 block of West Buffalo Street, finding a duplex house with heavy fire. Additional personnel were called to control the blaze.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Steuben County, NY
Steuben County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Montour Falls, NY
Elmira, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Elmira, NY
96.1 The Breeze

No Masks For Schools This Fall In New York State

The mask mandate for schools was ended in New York State at the end of February. At this point, it doesn't appear that it will be coming back this fall. Here in New York, we are right in the middle of summer. The last thing people want to do is to start thinking about back to school already. However, after seeing spikes of COVID-19 the last two years in the fall, administrators are already looking at what the upcoming year will look like.
EDUCATION
WETM 18 News

Elmira City School District to host job fair

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira City School District is hosting a job fair ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. Some of the positions the school is looking to fill are teacher aides, custodial/maintenance, bus drivers, and cafeteria and food service workers. Substitute positions will also be available for all job opportunities. The job fair […]
ELMIRA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 4, 2022 through July 10, 2022 there were 118 calls for service, they responded to one motor vehicle accident, and 10 traffic tickets were issued. The police also reported the following arrests. Joshua J Clapper, age 37 of Nichols,...
OWEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire#Elmira Heights Police#Glass House#New Yorkers#Recruit Training Program
WETM 18 News

Elmira College starts new Media and Communications program

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College is starting a new Media and Communications program as an option for a major or minor for students this coming fall. The Media Studies, Communications, and Design program focuses on “production and analysis of different types of media” the announcement said. These include print media, streaming, social media, and […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Empire Access Aims to Expand in Broome County

Broadcast Access is continuing to grow in Broome County. This week, Empire Access celebrated 6 months of service in its Endwell location. The fiber-optics provider offers an alternative to Spectrum, the primary option for many residents. Empire has already brought in about 200 customers in Endicott, and plans to expand...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD: No injuries in Hotel Ithaca shooting

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A shooting last night in the parking lot of Hotel Ithaca is under investigation. Police say two men wearing dark clothes were seen running away from the area where shots were fired. Officers arrived shortly after 10:15 last night and found shell casings and unexpended rounds of ammunition.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Bridge to be Closed for Joint Repairs

A bridge in the Town of Binghamton will be closed for a few weeks for repairs. According to Broome County officials, Pierce Creek Bridge will be closed beginning Monday, July 25th until approximately Monday, August 15th. The closure is for joint repair work. Pierce Creek Bridge is a county-owned bridge...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Mary Miner

Mary Miner is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Miner has violated the terms of her probation. Miner was convicted of falsifying business records. Miner 42 years old. Miner has brown hair and blue eyes. Miner is 5″3′ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The last known...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Man arrested for driving through Elmira Corning airport fence

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Texas man has been arrested after he allegedly drove through perimeter fences at the Elmira/Corning Regional airport and tried to enter a locked airplane, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Craig Wang, 34, of Murphy Texas was arrested after an incident that occurred on July 20, 2022. Deputies […]
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

More Broome County Gas Pump Skimmers are Sentenced

Two more men are sentenced in a gas station card-skimming case that’s been followed for several years in the Southern Tier. Federal officials say 35-year-old Hugo Hernandez of Miami Lakes, Florida and 38-year-old Marlon Palacios of Cape Coral, Florida are the latest to get prison time for being part of an operation attaching skimming devices to steal gas station customer information in Broome, Albany and Montgomery Counties and elsewhere.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy