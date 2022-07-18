ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Portrush: Man arrested in murder investigation

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 39-year-old man has been arrested over the murder of a man in Portrush in the early hours of Monday. Police received a report that an...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

CBS Denver

2 brothers arrested in Colorado Springs following fentanyl investigation

Colorado Springs Police say they arrested two brothers following an investigation into the distribution of fentanyl at a liquor store. Police say Brian and Steve Yi face multiple felony charges.The investigation at Austin Bluffs Plaza liquors began in May.Detectives say they made several undercover purchases of fentanyl pills from armed suspects within the business. More than $3,600, 2,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine and other drugs were found.Three handguns and an assault rifle were also recovered.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
BBC

Hale man called 999 after killing wife in 'failed suicide pact'

A man who killed his wife in what he claimed was a failed suicide pact said he only dialled 999 so his sister would not make the grim discovery, a jury has heard. Graham Mansfield, 73, was found lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen of their home in Hale, Greater Manchester on the morning of 24 March 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Richmond stabbing: Woman arrested after man dies

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in south-west London. Emergency services were called to Lower Richmond Road, Richmond, just before 22:00 BST on Monday, where they found the man, 34, with stab wounds. He was treated at the scene...
HEALTH SERVICES
Fox News

Texas couple arrested after dead baby found in their filthy apartment, police say

A Texas couple was arrested this week after officers found a dead eight-month-old baby in their apartment, police said. The Odessa Police Department revealed the gruesome details in an arrest affidavit, saying the infant had heavy bruising and swelling to the left side of his face and head. There were also multiple, smaller bruises along the top of the dead baby’s cranium, police said.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Two teenagers, 16 and 17, are caught 'trying to smuggle 16 migrants in Texas' in back of a stolen pickup truck following high-speed chase - just days after 53 died in back of a tractor-trailer

Two teenagers in a vehicle packed with migrants were apprehended after a high speed chase in Texas on Monday. A 16-year-old boy was driving a stolen Ford F 150 pickup on Texas Highway 97 and refused to stop when he was instructed to do so by U.S. Border Patrol agents and LaSalle County deputies, Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fentanyl-Laced Drugs Kill Nine People in Just One Florida County Over the Weekend

A batch of either marijuana or cocaine laced with fentanyl claimed the lives of nine people between 34 and 60 in a northern Florida county between Friday and Tuesday, police said. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine. Seven of the deaths were confirmed and police say the other two under investigation are likely to have the same cause. The deaths came after four people went into cardiac arrests and six were intubated, authorities said. “This is a first,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson told the Tallahassee Democrat. The local sheriff’s office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency both pledged to keep investigating who sold the drugs. “I have not heard of any opioid poisoning here in the county as it relates to fentanyl,” Sheriff Morris A. Young said. “But on Friday, it was very apparent that it was here in the county, and we had about 15 calls related to it.”
FLORIDA, NY
Daily Mail

At least 49 inmates are killed and dozens more injured in jail inferno sparked when rioting prisoners started a fire to stop cops entering their enclosure in Colombia

At least 49 inmates were killed and dozens more injured early Tuesday after a fire broke out during a prison riot in Colombia. The tragedy occurred when rioting inmates set a fire to try to prevent police entering their enclosure at the prison in the city of Tulua. Though authorities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWL-AMFM

Suspected drug traffickers off the streets

Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs Department has arrested two Houma men on multiple charges in connection with an Investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Cedric Anthony Banks, 30, of Houma, and James Darnell Diggs III, 26, of Houma, were located and arrested for multiple narcotics and weapons violations, stemming from the investigation.
HOUMA, LA
TheDailyBeast

Florida Parents Arrested After 6-Year-Old Found With Head in Hotel Toilet

A 6-year-old boy was found with his head in the toilet of a Florida hotel earlier this month, “like he was drinking water,” according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Discovered by deputies badly injured and without a pulse, the child was taken to a hospital and placed on life support for a brain bleed, local outlets reported Wednesday. Five other children were also in the room at the Knights Inn, all displaying signs of physical abuse. Their parents, who moved the family into the hotel in April, now face several child neglect charges. Larry Rhodes and Bianca Blaise initially told deputies that the children, who ranged in age from infancy to 6 years old, had gotten into a fight, according to an arrest report. But when a 4-year-old with “fresh cuts” around the mouth was asked, he replied: “Daddy hit me.” Later, Blaise told investigators that Rhodes had “whooped” the siblings in the past, and that he had recently run out of a prescription to treat schizophrenia. The 6-year-old remains in critical condition, WESH reported.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
CBS Denver

2 indicted on stealing $180,000 worth of vehicles from car dealerships

A grand jury indicted two people on 53 felony charges each related to several auto dealership thefts in Weld and Larimer counties. The Weld County District Attorney's Office says the thefts occurred in 2021.Prosecutors say Amanda Johnson and Jose Pizarro provided fake I.D. cards and would take vehicles on test drives, but never return. The eight stolen vehicles totaled nearly $180,000.Each defendant is being held on a $250,000 bond. They are expected to appear before a judge in August.

