Calvert Baseball and Softball Hall of Fame seeks nominees

Not long after nominations were initially accepted for the inaugural Calvert County Baseball and Softball Hall of Fame class, founder and organizer Joe Willis was thrilled with the response as more than two dozen players and coaches were nominated the first week.

But the initial wave subsided quickly and with a sum of 36 individual nominees posted through the second weekend of July, Willis has opted to tweak the scheduling slightly well before the hall of fame induction ceremonies take place on Nov. 19 at O’Gannigan’s in Prince Frederick. Ideally, Willis would like to have at least 50 people nominated before the new cut-off date of Sept. 15.