Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co.) A Creston man was arrested on drug charges in Adair County.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Jose Medrano was arrested following a traffic stop July 15th. Medrano was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $1,300 cash or surety.

In other activity, Jenna Shayne Christensen, 23, of Fontanelle, was cited following a traffic stop on July 15th for OWI 1st Offense. Christensen was released.

Julie Ann Holmes, 40, of Des Moines, was arrested July 13th on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.

Johnathon Scott Clarke, 19, of Fontanelle, was arrested July 9th on a Guthrie County warrant. Clarke was turned over to Guthrie County.

The Stuart Police Department arrested 48-year-old Eric Wayne Whiting, of Stuart, following a traffic stop on July 10th for Driving While Barred. Whiting was released on his own recognizance.