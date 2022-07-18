ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, IA

Adair County Arrest Report

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago

(Adair Co.) A Creston man was arrested on drug charges in Adair County.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Jose Medrano was arrested following a traffic stop July 15th. Medrano was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $1,300 cash or surety.

In other activity, Jenna Shayne Christensen, 23, of Fontanelle, was cited following a traffic stop on July 15th for OWI 1st Offense. Christensen was released.

Julie Ann Holmes, 40, of Des Moines, was arrested July 13th on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.

Johnathon Scott Clarke, 19, of Fontanelle, was arrested July 9th on a Guthrie County warrant. Clarke was turned over to Guthrie County.

The Stuart Police Department arrested 48-year-old Eric Wayne Whiting, of Stuart, following a traffic stop on July 10th for Driving While Barred. Whiting was released on his own recognizance.

Related
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Arrest Two Page County Teens

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested two people following a traffic stop. On Wednesday, Police stopped a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Savannah Schenck of Shenandoah in the 1700 block of North Broadway Street for failing to stop at a traffic light. Subsequently, Police took Schenck into custody for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Additionally, Officer’s arrested 19-year-old Phoebe Johnson of Shenandoah, for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrest Report

(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported six arrests from July 7 through July 15. On July 15th, 2022, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jami Reid, 43, of Walnut, on the charge of Driving While Revoked. Reid was transported to the Cass County Jail, where she was booked and held pending her later release on bond.
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Sheriff’s Report July 18-19, 2022

12:39pm: A deputy investigated a careless driving complaint on Neola Avenue near 330th Street. 12:51pm: A deputy investigated a suspicious person on S Avenue near 220th Street. 1:52pm: A deputy assisted DHS with a child removal court order in the 2600 block of Summer Meadow Drive, Perry. 4:25pm: Nicole Borkowski...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Newton man allegedly assaults multiple women in November

A Newton man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Wednesday in connection with a November incident in which he allegedly assaulted a Waukee woman one week after he allegedly assaulted a Grimes woman. Randy Dean Vasseau, 45, of 8883 S. 68th Ave E., Newton, was charged with first-offense domestic...
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Report July 19, 2022

12:10am: An Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of East McKinley for a report of trespassing taking place from Richard Burkhart. The Officer checked the property and found no one suspicious. 1:35am: An Officer was dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of North Cedar Street for a...
JEFFERSON, IA
kq2.com

Woman killed, 3 injured in Harrison County crash

(HARRISON COUNTY, Mo,) A woman from Des Moines, Iowa was killed and three more people were injured following a crash in Harrison County early Thursday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Procoro Cruz Lopez, 25, of Des Moines, was driving northbound on Interstate 35, four miles south of Lamoni, when the vehicle went off the west side of the road and overturned.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
theperrynews.com

Expired plates lead to multiple charges for Indianola man

A traffic stop in Adel early Monday led to a number of drug charges against an Indianola man. Derrick Mathew Nestvedt, 39, of 6939 143rd Ave., Indianola, was arrested on 11th Street in Adel for unlawful possession of prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance violation, driving under suspension, OWI, failure to affix drug stamp, possession or carrying of dangerous weapon, failure to provide proof of financial liability and operation without registration card or plate.
INDIANOLA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports one arrest and two theft incidents. Maxim R Kozlov, 24, of Shannon City, was arrested Monday at the Creston Union County Law Enforcement Center. Kozlov was charged with a Department of Corrections Warrant for Violation of Parole. Kozlov is being held in the Union County Jail on No Bond.
CRESTON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Indianola Man Receives Multiple Felonies After Traffic Stop In Adel

An Indianola man received multiple felonies after being involved in a traffic stop in Adel earlier this week. According to court documents, 39-year-old Derrick Nestvedt was arrested and charged with a Class B Felony for a controlled substance violation, a Class D Felony for failure to affix a drug stamp and serious misdemeanors for possession or carrying of a dangerous weapon while under the influence, operating while under the influence first offense, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of a controlled substance marijuana first offense.
ADEL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Harlan Police Report

(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department arrested Cory Christopher McCoy, 38, of Harlan, on Sunday following a call for service. McCoy was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Public Intoxication. Harlan Police also arrested Nathan Howard Lavender, 35, on July...
HARLAN, IA
theperrynews.com

Clive man arrested in Waukee for allegedly assaulting niece

A Clive man was arrested in Waukee Monday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a July 10 incident in which he allegedly assaulted his niece after she told him and his girlfriend to clear out. Day-Lon Ray Houston, 32, of 1645 N.W. 91st St., Clive, was charged with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Western Iowa Today

Two arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault in Red Oak

(Red Oak) Two people were arrested after officers were dispatched to the 300 block of E Market Street in Red Oak early this morning for an assault. The Red Oak Police Department says before officers arrived, dispatch advised that the female from the assault was in the front lobby of the Law Enforcement Center. She reported the assault, and also that the defendant threw a pan at her car which shattered one of the rear driver’s side windows.
kttn.com

Iowa woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Harrison County

An Iowa woman died as the result of a single-vehicle accident in Harrison County on Thursday morning, July 21st. Twenty-five-year-old Karem Cruz Lopez of Des Moines was a passenger in a sports utility vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Harrison County Coroner. Her body was transported to Roberson Polley Funeral Home in Bethany.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
theperrynews.com

Perry man arrested in Grand Junction brandishing ‘corn knife’

A Perry man was arrested in Grand Junction Sunday afternoon after allegedly threatening a female with an edged weapon. Richard Allen Keller, 41, of 1305 Sixth St., Perry, was charged carrying a dangerous weapon and third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance and arrested on warrants for fifth-degree theft and third-degree burglary.
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Pride smarting after Street Smarts Driver’s Ed car crashes

A driver’s education vehicle left the gravel and entered the ditch on 130th Street west of Perry Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported to the instructor and two juvenile student occupants. The incident occurred about 2:15 p.m. in the 17800 block of 130th Street, where the Toyota Prius, registered...
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Employee Found With 200 Marijuana Plants Pleads Not Guilty

Okay, ALMOST 200 marijuana plants. After a warrant was obtained and her house was searched, 57-year-old Gail Stevenson of Des Moines was charged with the following, according to KCCI: "three counts of controlled substance violation and two counts of failure to affix a drug stamp, according to court documents." But...
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department arrested Shane Seagler, 43, of Massena, on June 27th on Cass County warrants for two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Gathering where Controlled Substances are used, and three counts of Keeping Premises or Vehicle for Controlled Substance Violation. Seagler was taken to the Cass County Jail and booked in.
ATLANTIC, IA
theperrynews.com

UPDATE: Child sole fatality in interstate crash at E. 14th Street

An 11-year-old Grimes boy was killed Tuesday evening and a Grimes man was injured in a chain-reaction crash on U.S. Interstate 80. An Iowa State Patrol crash report issued at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday originally indicated that Luis Venales Graterol, 42, of Grimes also died in the crash, but the report was later revised to show the sole fatality was Ian Venales, 11, of Grimes..
GRIMES, IA
