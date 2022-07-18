ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Westworld showrunner breaks down season 4 timeline twist and Hale's "nefarious plan"

By Amy West
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

The latest episode of Westworld season 4 has been described by fans as the HBO show's best since season 1 . Full of shock reveals, 'Generation Loss' pulls the rug out from under its audience and confirms that they've been watching two timelines play out simultaneously – something that has deep repercussions for the human race and Aaron Paul's Caleb Nichols, in particular.

As viewers rush to social media to sing episode 4's praises, showrunner Lisa Joy has broken down some of its biggest twists, and elaborated on big bad Charlotte Hale's "nefarious plan." Be warned, things are about to get spoiler-heavy.

To recap, in their attempt to evade the murderous Man in Black, Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) and Caleb (Aaron Paul) stumbled across some sort of control room below the mobster park they'd hidden themselves in. Via monitors, the pair watch as a group of humans appear to do things against their will. The subjects' final tasks? Kill themselves. Believing his young daughter Frankie was one of the human captives, Caleb broke into one of the chambers, only to find that Frankie was actually a host, and full of flies that then entered Caleb's body and started trying to control him.

In episode 4, Hale (Tessa Thompson) explains to an incapacitated Caleb that she is using the sound-controlled flies – or parasites – to enslave the human attendees of the 1930s-set Temperance attraction. "She starts by testing it out in the park, but it’s also the ultimate place to start a plague from, because people from all over the world would go to Westworld, and then they bring that disease home with them," Joy elaborated in a new interview with The Wrap . "Nothing beats empathy quite like literalism when you're literally put in the shoes of the other person. And that’s what’s happened here."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yrQAT_0gjlvBEP00

(Image credit: HBO)

That's just the tip of the iceberg, too. Hale also tells Caleb, after he witnesses Maeve blow herself up in an effort to stop the Man in Black, that he isn't actually a human anymore, he's a host, and that he died trying to stop her roll-out of the infection a whopping 23 years ago. Ever since, he's been forced to relive the run-up to his final moments but is actually in a futuristic New York City – much like the one occupied by Evan Rachel Wood's mysterious Christina .

"We've unfortunately seen, these epidemics can sometimes spread like wildfire and when you look at something as innocuous seeming as a fly or a mosquito and much of the world today, you realize how quickly we could disrupt human nature with the wrong virus.

"The fact that it takes, you know, a generation or so to kick into full effect to kind of critical mass is actually still incredibly fast if you think about a biological or political takeover," Joy continued, before teasing what's to come: "Hale has won and the humans in fact have been subjugated by this new A.I. power structure, I think we have to see how the fight for free will – this time waged by humans against robots – plays out. It's pretty fun. You see all of our actors doing what they do best, kicking ass and exploring their lives and the realities around them."

In learning that his human self has been "dead" for more than two decades, Caleb is met with the devastating realisation that his young daughter Frankie has grown up without him in episode 4. Turns out, Frankie became C, the desert-traversing ally of Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth). In their timeline, the trio are searching for Caleb's body. Instead, they stumble across Maeve's, and the prophetic Bernard explains to Frankie (Aurora Perrineau) that the deactivated host could prove to be the weapon that'll help them win the war against Hale.

Fortunately, we won't have to wait too much longer to find out whether that's the case. Westworld season 4 airs on HBO and HBO Max every Sunday, with each episode following a day later in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV. While we wait for the next, fill out your watch list with our picks of the best new TV shows coming our way, this year and beyond.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

The Idol TV series staring Lily-Rose Depp and Tesfaye

HBO has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming drama, The Idol TV series created by Abel Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson for HBO. The TV series is set to premiere sometime before 2023 and stars Lily-Rose Depp, Tesfaye, Troye Sivan, Debby Ryan, Rachel Sennott, Jennie Kim, Steve Zissis, Hari Nef, and Juliebeth Gonzalez.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Hemsworth
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Lisa Joy
Person
Aurora Perrineau
Person
Aaron Paul
Person
Evan Rachel Wood
Person
Jeffrey Wright
The Ringer

As ‘Better Call Saul’ Breaks Bad, There’s No More Room for Fun and Games

Mike Ehrmantraut is still mourning Nacho Varga’s death and how his mysterious absence looms over Nacho’s father, Manuel, so he decides to pay a visit to the upholstery shop owner midway through the ninth episode of Better Call Saul’s sixth season, “Fun and Games.” He wants to let Manuel know that his son will never be found, but also that he can take some solace in knowing that Nacho didn’t suffer and was a better person than the criminal underworld in which he became enmeshed. Most of all, Mike assures him that justice will come to the Salamanca family. Mike hopes that Manuel can be comforted by the promise of payback, but Manuel just sees it as a means of revenge that will involve the same violence in which his son got swept up to begin with. Instead of reassurance, Manuel laments that the cycle will never end. “You gangsters and your ‘justice,’” he tells Mike in Spanish. “You’re all the same.”
TV SERIES
BET

Comedian Jak Knight Cause Of Death Confirmed By Coroner

Comedian Jak Knight’s cause of death has been revealed following an autopsy report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. According to PEOPLE, the writer, actor and comedian was found on a Los Angeles embankment on Thursday (July 14) suffering from a gunshot wound. The official coroner’s report ruled the 28-year-old’s cause of death a suicide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Jo Koy Speaks out on Chelsea Handler Breakup

After nearly a year of dating, Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy have gone their separate ways. Handler first shared the news by posting a fun-natured clip on Instagram of the pair celebrating what was going to be their first anniversary. Now, Koy is speaking out about the news with a statement of his own.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Chris Pine Is 'Unrecognizable' In New Movie Role—Fans Think He Looks Like Diane Keaton

Fans on Twitter are currently having a field day trying to pinpoint who Chris Pine looks like in his latest film role! The Star Trek star, 41, was spotted last week on the streets of Los Angeles while filming his upcoming project, Poolman. Many online are dubbing the Wonder Woman actor to be ‘unrecognizable‘ or now someone causing ‘double takes’ with his new hairdo— long, graying shoulder-length tresses, an unruly beard and a cozy outfit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showrunner#Hbo
NYLON

Dizzying 'The Idol' Trailer Stars The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp

The first trailer for HBO’s newest series, The Idol, is finally here and from the looks of things, it’s shaping up to be the messiest show of the year. According to the brief teaser, The Idol comes from the “sick and twisted minds of Euphoria” — aka, Sam Levinson — and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye.
TV & VIDEOS
purewow.com

Margot Robbie Becomes the Highest-Paid Actress with Impressive ‘Barbie’ Salary

We've been buzzing about the new Greta Gerwig movie, Barbie, for months. Ever since those initial photos from the set were released, anxious fans have been trying to figure out what exactly this movie will be about (and they've even been dressing like the iconic Mattel doll in the meantime). Now, there's a new reason that Barbie is grabbing headlines, because it just made Margot Robbie the highest-paid actress in Hollywood.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

First 'Nope' Reactions Call Jordan Peele's Movie Indescribable, Divisive, and Terrifying

Jordan Peele's name has become synonymous with jaw-dropping and creative horror films like Get Out and Us, so it should come as no surprise that his next venture as a writer-director has been met with rave reviews from critics. Nope is set to blend horror with sci-fi and mystery when it officially premieres in theaters later this month, and if the first handful of trailers were any indication—it's going to be an unforgettable movie-going experience.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

Amazon's Fallout TV Series First Look Shows A Very Familiar Location

A first look at Amazon's upcoming Fallout TV series has appeared online, and fans have been delighted to see a very familiar location. Amazon and Bethesda announced the collaboration back in 2020, revealing that the post-apocalyptic video game franchise will be adapted for the small screen by Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan. Bethesda boss Todd Howard is also attached as executive producer.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Christian Bale’s most brutal Dark Knight scene with Heath Ledger was actually real

An unearthed Christian Bale interview sheds light on Heath Ledger’s portrayal of the Joker in Christopher Nolan film The Dark Knight.Originally published by THR, the interview sees Batman actor Bale recount his memory of the “committed” performance from Ledger, which debuted 14 years ago this week.Bale revealed that the actor wanted to be hit for real in one of the 2008 film’s key moments: the interrogation scene.The interview, conducted by Joseph McCabe in 2008, is featured in the new book 100 Things Batman Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.Bale remembered: “As you see in the movie, Batman...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Fast X’ Star Brie Larson Celebrates Vin Diesel’s Birthday With Behind-the-Scenes Photo

While enjoying a much-needed break on the set of “Fast X,” Brie Larson celebrates co-star Vin Diesel’s birthday with a behind-the-scene snapshot. On Monday (July 18th), the “Fast X” star took to her Instagram to share the pic while celebrating her co-star’s 55th birthday. “I little family for your timeline,” the actress captioned the post. “Happy Birthday, [Vin Diesel].”
MOVIES
Collider

'First Kill' Is a New and Improved Successor to 'The Vampire Diaries'

Occult teens sucking face and sucking blood have been around forever. It gets easy in a post-Twilight world to trace it all back to Edward and Bella but long before Twilight there was Buffy, Sabrina, and so much more. Yet, with this long history of potential influences, something about First Kill makes it feel almost directly connected to The CW's The Vampire Diaries.
TV SERIES
Vogue

Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Summer’s Zaniest Pyjama Set

This summer is all about pyjamas. And no, not the Mickey Mouse print variety. Rather, the It-girls are currently obsessed with a louche, cotton-poplin vibe (think EmRata in Rome). Gwyneth Paltrow has joined the pyjama movement, but, naturally, in her own vibrant way. While hosting an event to promote her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
tvinsider.com

Everything We Know About ‘The Old Man’ Season 2

While The Old Man Season 1 finale has yet to air — it’s broadcast July 21 at 10/9c on FX — we already know there is going to be a second season. The renewal came soon after the series starring Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, and Amy Brenneman premiered on June 16 (and was the most-watched FX series debut on Hulu — it streams the next day — in its opening weekend).
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

25K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy