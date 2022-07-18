ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Tops mass shooting suspect pleads not guilty

By Evan Anstey
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DRq5d_0gjluwJP00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 19-year-old charged with killing 10 people and injuring three others at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue appeared in federal court on Monday morning, where a plea of “not guilty” was entered.

Last week, exactly two months after the attack, Payton Gendron was indicted on 27 federal counts of hate crimes. Every person killed in the mass shooting was Black and the accused shooter is a suspected white supremacist .

See inside the renovated, reopened Tops on Jefferson Ave.

“The Justice Department fully recognizes the threat that white supremacist violence poses to the safety of the American people and American democracy,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said. “We will continue to be relentless in our efforts to combat hate crimes, to support the communities terrorized by them, and to hold accountable those who perpetrate them.”

The loved ones of several of the victims were present during the accused shooter’s arraignment. He could spend the rest of his life in prison and receive the death penalty if he’s convicted of the charges against him. At a later time, Garland will decide whether or not to seek the death penalty.

The suspect’s next federal court appearance will be on Dec. 9 for a status conference.

‘Everyone has the right to be stupid’: Broome County DA Press Conference on Buffalo Shooting

In the two months that followed the mass shooting, the Jefferson Avenue store underwent a series of changes, including renovations, the installation of memorials and improvements to safety.

The store’s Friday reopening was met with mixed reactions , with some glad its doors were back open, and others saying the reopening was too soon. Some argued for tearing down the building altogether.

Jefferson Avenue Tops opens to mixed reactions

You can look inside the renovated store here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Springville man sentenced to prison following fatal altercation in December 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Springville man has been sentenced to prison following a fatal altercation in December 2020. The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Tyler Rehrauer, also known as Tyler Lux-Rehrauer, was sentenced in State Supreme Court to a determinate sentence of eight years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.
SPRINGVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Springville man gets 8 years in prison for deadly fight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old man from Springville is headed behind bars for eight years for critically injuring a man, who later died, during a fight. Tyler Rehrauer, also known as Tyler Lux-Rehrauer, got into a physical fight outside his home on December 7, 2020, around 2:20 a.m. on Greenwood Place in Springville with 43-year-old Patrick Flynn. Flynn was critically injured in the fight and later died at Erie County Medical Center, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.
SPRINGVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
WBEN 930AM

Buffalo man charged with killing his brother

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) Buffalo Police say they've made an arrest in a Thatcher Avenue homicide. Police say 35 year old Marcus Cole was shot in the early morning hours of July 11th. Cole's brother Jerome was arrested Wednesday. The 24 year old is charged with second degree murder and criminal...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Cattaraugus County man arrested for arson

KENNEDY, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man has been charged with arson after a fire destroyed two homes Wednesday in Chautauqua County. First responders were called to the blaze Wednesday morning on 2nd Street in the Town of Kennedy. Kennedy Volunteer Fire Chief Keith Bean told 2 On Your Side...
KENNEDY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

16-year-old faces Family Court appearance after burglary in progress

A 16-year-old male is facing an appearance in Chautauqua County Family Court after a report of a burglary in process Saturday evening on Jamestown's east side. Jamestown Police say the homeowners told responding officers that when they returned home, they observed an unknown male inside their residence. He took off running with items taken from the residence and the homeowner attempted to run after him. Officers were able to locate a male matching his description a short distance away, and when the officers attempt to stop him, he fled on foot. After a lengthy foot chase, police were able to take the male into custody without further incident in a parking lot. The juvenile from Jamestown was charged with burglary in the 2nd degree, criminal mischief 3rd and petit larceny. He was transported to the Juvenile Bureau where police say he was released to his parents due to the Raise the Age law. He'll appear in Youth Part Court at a later date to answer the charges.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
iheart.com

The Baby That a Caledonia Man is Accused of Assaulting Has Died

A Caledonia man accused of assaulting a baby could face more serious charges now that the baby has died. Livingston County D.A. Greg McCaffrey tells the Livingston County News the case is going to the grand jury. 26-year-old Zachary McCaa was originally charged with reckless assault of a child. Authorities...
CALEDONIA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Mother, Son Charged For Allegedly Leaving Dog Tied Out Without Food

JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown mother and son are facing charges after allegedly leaving their dog tied out and unattended without food or water earlier this month. Jamestown Police responded to an eastside residence back on July 1 for a dog not being properly cared for. Officers found a dog...
JAMESTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Tops#Jefferson Ave#The Justice Department#American#Includi
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused of Animal Abuse By Neighbors

JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown dog owner is facing a slew of animal neglect accusations by those in his neighborhood. And now, the Jamestown Police Department has launched a formal inquiry into the matter. “We first noticed the dog last summer, he was very skinny then, and we tried contacting...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Two Arrested for Drugs in Olean

A Buffalo man and an Olean woman are facing drug charges. According to the City of Olean Police, 51-year-old Jerry Harris of Buffalo and 47-year-old Amy Phipps were spotted by a patrol officer who was aware of an active warrant for Harris’ arrest. As the officer pulled up to the two, he saw Harris hand Phipps a baggie with an unknown substance.
OLEAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Lockport motorcycle collision leaves one dead

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Wednesday motorcycle collision has left one 73-year-old man dead in the town of Royalton, according to the New York State Police. The victim, Frank O. Butcher, of Lockport, NY was traveling eastbound on Akron Road when he struck a deer that entered the roadway. Butcher...
LOCKPORT, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Western NY woman says hospital told her she had to pay for rape kit

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sexual assault takes its toll, whether physically, emotionally or otherwise. For those who want to file criminal charges, a critical part is often rape kits. They collect vital information and evidence that can be used in a trial. According to a Kaiser Family Foundation study, from...
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy